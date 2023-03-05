Politics
Boris Johnson faces repercussions if he misled MPs, Labor says | Boris Johnson
Labor President Anneliese Dodds has said Boris Johnson should face political repercussions if he is found to have misled Parliament, as new evidence emerges on the lockdown parties.
A cross-party interim report on Partygate released on Friday found there was significant evidence Johnson had misled MPs about the lockdown parties and which he and his aides almost certainly knew at the time they were breaking the rules.
The report includes a witness saying the then Prime Minister told a crowded No 10 rally in November 2020, when strict Covid restrictions were in place, that it was likely to be the furthest gathering from company in the UK right now.
Speaking to Sky News, Dodds said taxpayers shouldn’t foot Johnson’s legal bill during the Partygate inquiry and questioned Rishi Sunaks’ continued support for the embattled former prime minister.
The government has so far covered the legal costs of the Johnsons Partygate inquiry.
Ultimately Rishi Sunak should not support Boris Johnson in this way and I think there should be political repercussions for Boris Johnson if he is found to have misled Parliament, he said. she declared.
The ability to impose this kind of sanction on Boris Johnson is of course in the hands of Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party. I just hope he has the guts to make sure action is taken.
The Partygate report came from the House of Commons Privileges Committee, a group of seven MPs, including four Tories, who have been tasked with finding out whether Johnson misled Parliament into denying any wrongdoing, and then whether that was deliberate.
Although the 24-page document is only an interim report, intended to brief Johnson on investigative leads before he testifies later this month, its wealth of new evidence has put pressure on the former Prime Minister and his allies.
In response to the report, Johnson said: The reason there is no evidence to show that I had to know or believe illegal events were taking place is because I didn’t.
In the same interview, Dodds also dismissed any suggestion Labors is offering to hire Partygate investigator and senior civil servant Sue Gray is a distraction from the privileges committee investigation into Boris Johnson.
Sue Gray is a person of high integrity, she said. Someone who has served in the civil service under ministers of a number of parties in fact, someone who has always served with that integrity.
I am really delighted that she is joining the Labor team as we prepare for government if the British public supports us at the next general election.
What is important to us as Labor, as always, is that we see the same rules and approaches applied to this as she would see to any other appointment. Therefore, public service procedures on confidentiality will be followed.
That’s why the public service watchdog Acoba will have to look into this, as they would any other appointment, and it’s only fair that those procedures be followed. They will be for Sue Gray, as they would be for any other senior official.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/04/boris-johnson-should-face-repercussions-misled-mps-labour
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson faces repercussions if he misled MPs, Labor says | Boris Johnson
- North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Exercises | Military News
- Alex De Minaur beats spasmodic Holger Rune
- Jokowi calls Land an obstacle to the construction of a buffer zone at the Plumpang depot
- James Franklin makes good on a ten year old promise
- Randy Fenoli shares the person most likely to derail the bridal rendezvous
- Do the opposition’s disparaging remarks against PM Modi benefit the BJP to win the election?
- Turkey and UAE sign free trade deal as relations improve
- The designer behind the grand opening dress wants women to feel good
- President Jokowi: a solution for the Plumpang depot will be found immediately
- COLvSKC quotes: “It was a great point for us”
- SBU Eliminates A&T From CAA Tournament