Boris Johnson faces repercussions if he misled MPs, Labor says | Boris Johnson

Labor President Anneliese Dodds has said Boris Johnson should face political repercussions if he is found to have misled Parliament, as new evidence emerges on the lockdown parties.

A cross-party interim report on Partygate released on Friday found there was significant evidence Johnson had misled MPs about the lockdown parties and which he and his aides almost certainly knew at the time they were breaking the rules.

The report includes a witness saying the then Prime Minister told a crowded No 10 rally in November 2020, when strict Covid restrictions were in place, that it was likely to be the furthest gathering from company in the UK right now.

Speaking to Sky News, Dodds said taxpayers shouldn’t foot Johnson’s legal bill during the Partygate inquiry and questioned Rishi Sunaks’ continued support for the embattled former prime minister.

The government has so far covered the legal costs of the Johnsons Partygate inquiry.

Ultimately Rishi Sunak should not support Boris Johnson in this way and I think there should be political repercussions for Boris Johnson if he is found to have misled Parliament, he said. she declared.

The ability to impose this kind of sanction on Boris Johnson is of course in the hands of Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party. I just hope he has the guts to make sure action is taken.

The Partygate report came from the House of Commons Privileges Committee, a group of seven MPs, including four Tories, who have been tasked with finding out whether Johnson misled Parliament into denying any wrongdoing, and then whether that was deliberate.

Although the 24-page document is only an interim report, intended to brief Johnson on investigative leads before he testifies later this month, its wealth of new evidence has put pressure on the former Prime Minister and his allies.

In response to the report, Johnson said: The reason there is no evidence to show that I had to know or believe illegal events were taking place is because I didn’t.

In the same interview, Dodds also dismissed any suggestion Labors is offering to hire Partygate investigator and senior civil servant Sue Gray is a distraction from the privileges committee investigation into Boris Johnson.

Sue Gray is a person of high integrity, she said. Someone who has served in the civil service under ministers of a number of parties in fact, someone who has always served with that integrity.

I am really delighted that she is joining the Labor team as we prepare for government if the British public supports us at the next general election.

What is important to us as Labor, as always, is that we see the same rules and approaches applied to this as she would see to any other appointment. Therefore, public service procedures on confidentiality will be followed.

That’s why the public service watchdog Acoba will have to look into this, as they would any other appointment, and it’s only fair that those procedures be followed. They will be for Sue Gray, as they would be for any other senior official.