This is the contents of Jokowi’s Aid Package for Fire Refugees at Plumpang Depot





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed groceries, cash and packets of fried chicken rice to evacuees affected by Pertamina Plumpang fire at Rasela RPTRA Evacuation Post, Koja, North of Jakarta, Sunday (5/3/2023). Jokowi distributed hundreds of basic food parcels consisting of rice, cooking oil, tea, sugar, biscuits and mineral water. In addition to basic necessities, Jokowi distributed 25 million rupees in cash per evacuation tent. Read also : Vice President hands over Pertamina aid to Plumpang refugees “First of all, I would like to express my condolences to the victims of the Plumpang incident,” Jokowi told reporters after greeting the refugees. In addition, Jokowi directed SOE Minister Erick Thohir and DKI Jakarta Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono to find solutions for the residents affected by the fires as the place where they live in Tanah Merah is a dangerous area. Read also : Pertamina reiterates safe fuel stocks after depletion of Plumpang depot “I have ordered the Minister of BUMN and (Pj) Governor of DKI to immediately find a solution to the incident in Plumpang. Especially because it is a dangerous area. It can no longer be inhabited, but there must be have a solution,” he said. Jokowi also offered two options for relocating, whether residents live in Tanah Merah or the relocated Pertamina depot. Read also : VP suggests moving Plumpang depot near port “It could be that the Plumpang (depot) has been moved to reclamation or the residents have been moved to relocation. That’s what we’ll discuss later, there are options, there are options , whether the depot is moved or the people are moved. If it is moved, where is the land. A solution must be found soon,” added Jokowi. While inspecting the evacuation sites, Jokowi was accompanied by First Lady Iriana, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Chief BNPB Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto and Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono. Publisher: Jauhari Mahardhika ([email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/national/323636/ini-isi-paket-bantuan-jokowi-untuk-pengungsi-kebakaran-depo-plumpang

