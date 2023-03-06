Fire at the Plumpang depot in Pertamina, President Joko Widodo requests a decision in 2 days





JAKARTA, suaramerdeka.com – The serious fire that struck the Plumpang Depot owned by Pertamina led to huge losses. So far, victims affected by the Plumpang Depo fire are at emergency response posts around Koja. On Sunday, March 5, 2023, President Joko Widodo was present to visit the location of the fire casualty evacuation site at Plumpang Depot at the Rosela Rawa Badak Selatan RPTRA and the scene of the incident. Also Read: Lionel Messi Hit By Disaster, Supermarket Owned By Wife Shot Down By Unknowns, Here’s The Story President Joko Widodo expressed his condolences and spoke with the concerned residents. Accompanied by BUMN Minister Erick Thohir and DKI Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono visited and saw one of the evacuees in Rawa Badak Selatan. “I came directly to one of the evacuation stations for residents in Rawa Badak Selatan, and saw firsthand the condition of the refugees,” President Joko Widodo said as quoted on the official Instagram account @jokowi. . Also read: Expressions of love for the zodiac Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Monday March 6, 2023: surprise, passion arrives, doubts disappear President Joko Widodo ordered the Minister of BUMN and the Governor of DKI to immediately find a solution to this incident. Especially related to the location of the Pertamina Plumpang BBM terminal which is indeed a dangerous area and close to settlements. “I have ordered the Minister of BUMN as well as the Governor of DKI to immediately find a way out of this incident in Plumpang,” the statement said. Also read: Expressions of love for the zodiac Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Monday March 6, 2023: surprise, passion arrives, doubts disappear President Joko Widodo stressed that the place was no longer habitable, and asked for a decision on the solution to manage it in two days. “The site is no longer habitable, but there must be an exit for the residents.” “Safety and public safety must be the primary concern. Therefore, I request a decision on this matter within two days,” the statement read.

