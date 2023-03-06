Imran Khan’s speeches banned on Pakistani channels | world news





The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned the broadcast of ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences by former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan , on all satellite television channels with immediate effect, Pakistani television network ARY News reported on Sunday.

“It has been observed that Imran Khan [Chairman PTI] in his speeches/statements, continually accuses state institutions by making baseless allegations and propagating hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and agents, which is detrimental to the maintenance of the public order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” PEMRA said.

According to PEMRA, the dissemination of “baseless allegations, hateful, defamatory and unwarranted statements” against state institutions and officials was in outright violation of Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan and a judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) delivered in a Suo Suitcase motorcycle.

The authority further stated that after analyzing the content of Imran’s speech, it was observed that the content was broadcast live by the licensees without effective delay mechanism, which is a violation of the provisions of the laws of Pemra and a disobedience to court judgments.

“The Competent Authority, i.e., the President of PEMRA, having regard to the foregoing context and reasons, in exercising the delegated powers of the Authority under Section 27(a) of the ‘PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of Imran Khan’s live speech on all satellite television channels with immediate effect,’ the authority added. , according to ARY News.

PEMRA has further directed all satellite TV stations to ensure that an impartial editorial board is constituted in accordance with Article 17 of the Electronic Media (Programme and Advertising) Code of Conduct 2015 to ensure that their platform is not used by anyone to utter remarks in any manner “that is contemptuous and against any institution of the state and hateful, prejudicial to the public order situation”.

He warned of legal action under PEMRA laws for violating the guidelines.

Stating that “those in power” were behind the assassination attempt against him in Wazirabad, Imran Khan on Sunday named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an intelligence official, among others. reported the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Khan was attacked in Wazirabad on November 23 while leading the “Azadi March” against the PML-N demanding instant polls. Law enforcement arrested suspect Naveed Meher at the site of the attack, and the investigation into the attempted murder is ongoing.

Addressing PTI worshipers, Khan said he had never “bowed down to any man or institution, nor will you ever let you do that either”, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

The PTI leader was addressing workers and supporters of his party at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, despite being “unavailable” for police present outside to arrest him.

Khan said he called the public to Zaman Park to pay their respects for how they participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (judicial arrest movement). “I did not call you for my support but to thank you,” he added.

He said “only a nation, not a group” could meet the challenges facing the country.

