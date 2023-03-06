President Jokowi inaugurates a number of infrastructures in Kab. Bandung

REGENCY. BANDUNG | BBCOM | Indonesian President Joko Widodo has inaugurated three flood control infrastructure development sites in Bandung Regency. The three locations of flood control facilities are Andir retention pond, Cieunteung retention pond and Cisangkuy diversion channel to control floods in Bandung Regency. Besides inaugurating the flood retention pond, President Joko Widodo also inaugurated at the same time in Andir retention pond area, Baleendah district, Bandung regency on Sunday (5/3/2023), the flyover of Kopo in the city of Bandung, West Java.

According to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the cost of constructing the four facilities in Bandung Regency and Bandung City spent a budget of IDR 1.26 trillion.

“My children all know that when it rained heavily, there used to be floods in and around Bandung. Now there is this retention basin. For the Cisankuy Floodway, the budget is 632 billion rupees. Cieunteung holding pool is Rs 204 billion and Andir holding pool is Rs 142 billion. The money is really big,” said Joko Widodo.

Meanwhile, to decongest Bandung city, the president added, and speed up traffic in Bandung city, a Kopo flyover worth Rs. 288 billion has also been constructed. “The total infrastructure that has been built by the central government in Bandung City and Bandung Regency is 1.26 trillion rupees,” he said.

During his remarks during this activity, President Joko Widodo took the time to interact with those present by asking the children to point their fingers, while asking them what the Andir retention basin is for.

One of the students present, Mr. Rizki, 5th grade, answered aloud the question of President Joko Widodo. “To prevent flooding.” Joko Widodo immediately ordered Rizki to take a bicycle, as a gift from Joko Widodo after answering the question correctly.

Also, Joko Widodo started asking questions again. Why is there a flood? Bintang, a 6th grade elementary student, also answered the president’s question. “Because of the rubbish,” he replied. Then Joko Widodo asked another question, why is there a traffic jam? A student from SMPN also answered because there were a lot of cars and motorbikes, so there was a traffic jam. The two children received bicycles as prizes after answering questions from President Jokowi.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono, said flood control in the Citarum River basin was carried out from the upstream, middle and downstream of the river. . “We are now in the upstream section, namely Dayeuhkolot and so on. Here there are activities, including in Cisangkuy, before entering the Citarum and other rivers, the flow has been normalized. At Apart from Cieunteung and Andir, there are no more floods here (Andir) now,” he said.

Basuki said with infrastructure development in Ciunetung, Andir, Cisangkuy, Nanjung Tunnel and Gedebage, 81% of the area will be free from flooding.

“Now we started from downstream, building and now there is a tender for the construction of the Cibeet dam and other flood control dams in Karawang,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Regent of Bandung, Dr. SM Dadang Supriatna expressed his gratitude to the President and the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing who were immediately present to inaugurate the Andir retention pond, the detention pond of Cieunteung and Cisankuy Diversion Channel as flood control facilities in Bandung Regency.

The Regent felt that the construction of flood control infrastructure in Bandung Regency is proof that the central government is very serious and focused on building infrastructure in Bandung Regency in terms of flood control. “We are comparing, before and after, a very drastic retention basin in an effort to reduce standing water in Bandung Regency. Indeed, there are still other location points where there is still standing water , as previously conveyed to the President,” he said.

According to Dadang Supriatna, there is still standing water in the Tegalluar area of ​​Bojongsoang district. “I have proposed five points to build retention ponds in Tegalluar area to the president. Insha Allah, I will send the official proposal letters to the president,” he said.

According to him, for the process of building the retention pond, there was support and land grants from the surrounding community. With the construction of the retention basin, the Regent of Bandung hopes that in the future he can reduce flooding in the Tegalluar region and its surroundings. (uden)