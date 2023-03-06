Politics
PM Modi: PM Narendra Modi to attend ministerial swearing-in ceremony in three northeastern states
The swearing-in of the ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland will take place on Tuesday and that of Tripura on Wednesday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chairman JP Nadda and some Union ministers are likely to attend the events in three state capitals.
BJP officials and sources said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Meghalaya chief minister and his council of ministers will be held in Shillong at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, while the swearing-in ceremony in Nagaland will take place in Kohima. at 1:45 p.m.
National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader and guardian, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the organizer of the Northern Democratic Alliance -East (NEDA) led by the BJP, would meet the central leaders of the BJP in New Delhi. on Sunday.
Rio, who was unanimously elected Friday to lead the NDPP legislative party, handed in his letter of resignation to Governor La Ganesan on Saturday.
In Meghalaya, the leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), Conrad K Sangma, was invited by the governor to form the government. He received letters of support from 32 MPs.
In assembly polls on February 27, the NPP won 26 seats while the BJP, which won two seats, extended its support for the NPP-led government.
Sangma, chief minister since 2018, submitted a letter of support to the governor with the signatures of 32 MPs – 26 NPPs, two BJPs, two lawmakers from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party and two independents.
Some pressure groups protested on Saturday and threw stones in front of the house of two MPs supporting the NPP-led party. They set March 7 as the deadline for MPs to withdraw the letter of support.
In Tripura, a meeting of newly elected MPs and leaders was held in Agartala on Sunday. BJP North East Leader Sambit Patra, Manik Saha, BJP Chairman Rajib Bhattacharjee and Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik among others were present at the meeting.
The opposition CPI-M alleged on Sunday that since the announcement of the assembly election results on March 2, more than 668 incidents of violence have taken place in the BJP ruled Tripura and three people have been killed and more than 100 people were injured and a large number of properties, rubber gardens and houses were destroyed.
CPI-M Secretary of State Jitendra Chowdhury said the reign of terror which was unleashed after the BJP government came to Tripura in March 2018 and was lightly controlled for a few days due to of the model code of conduct.
Chowdhury, accompanied by former Minister Tapan Chakraborty and Left Front Chairman Narayan Kar, met Chief Secretary JK Sinha on Sunday and briefed him on the violent situation prevailing in Tripura.
The police remained silent bystanders and refused to register the FIRs. The chief secretary, quoting the chief police officer, said 238 people had been arrested in connection with the violent incidents. In fact, these 238 people were detained for some time and after some time they were released, the left-wing leader said.
The head of the CPI-M said that a large number of vehicles, shops, commercial establishments, houses, rubber gardens, fish ponds and other properties belonging to party supporters opposition have been set on fire or destroyed in the past four days.
Meanwhile, Acting Chief Minister Manik Saha accompanied by Chief of Police Amitabh Ranjan visited Sepahijala and Khowai districts and called on police officials and the administration to take strict action against the offenders.
