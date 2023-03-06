Xi Jinping has been officially installed as President of China for an unprecedented third term. This is what he planned

Sitting center stage with a straight face, China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping didn’t need to say anything on the opening day of the National Congress to put his stamp firmly on it.

Instead, as every year, Xi’s nominal deputy, Premier Li Keqiang, presented the work report. He put a positive spin on a difficult year and explained how China would bounce back from a protracted and damaging COVID-zero crusade.

But even as he spoke for the last time as government premier, Li had already been replaced in his real post as the ruling deputy to the Communist Party leadership.

A new Li, Li Qiang, will be the number two leader who will have to achieve the goals set in the coming year.

And those goals show a growing focus on empowering Xi, so he can lead China in an escalating battle for technology and influence against the United States.

Economically, the GDP growth target of a 5% increase from last year’s lackluster performance is more modest than some expected.

But the days of “growth at all costs” in China are long gone, and now other priorities are emerging.

An economic battle is being waged between Washington and Beijing over semiconductor chips.

Among the areas benefiting from major spending increases this year are technology, diplomacy and homeland security.

A $2 billion ($2.96 billion) special fund is being set up to help semiconductor chipmakers as Chinese tech firms and, indirectly, the military face growing restrictions from the United States on the purchase of the most advanced chips.

America does not want US-designed chips used to help Chinese companies and the military compete with the United States.

The money comes on top of two state-backed funds that have poured tens of billions of dollars into supporting chipmakers in recent years, though reports suggest Xi is considering an overhaul due to mixed results.

“There may be a new institution, the name of which is still unknown, which would allow the [Communist] part to more directly control technology development and research,” said Fengming Lu of the Australian National University.

“It’s strongly linked to Xi’s concerns about China’s inability to develop semiconductors and other cutting-edge technologies.”

The heavy arm of the state is credited with some of China’s greatest technological breakthroughs, including the development of nuclear weapons in the 1960s.

But advanced semiconductors considered the most vital technology of our time are much more difficult.

“For example, even North Korea and Iran can pool their resources to develop nuclear weapons, but I don’t think they could develop semiconductors,” Dr Lu said.

China has the largest army in the world in terms of number of troops. ( Reuters: China Daily )

China’s military is also set to benefit from increased funding, with spending expected to rise 7.2% for the coming year, an increase similar to last year, and again outpacing the pace of overall economic growth.

Li Keqiang said China’s military, the world’s largest army by troop count and navy by fleet size, must be “combat-ready”.

It’s standard parlance in some respects, but the buildup of Chinese ships, fighter jets and missile capabilities is really rattling nerves in the Taiwan Strait and the region.

Money for China’s military has doubled over the past decade, and while the official budget of $224 billion pales in comparison to the $800 billion a year the United States spends on defence, Chinese forces are focused on much more specific objectives.

Taking Taiwan is chief among them, so even if the overall economy is growing more modestly than some might hope, Xi is maintaining spending to make a US intervention in Taiwan more expensive.

Taking Taiwan is chief among them, so even if the overall economy is growing more modestly than some might hope, Xi is maintaining spending to make a US intervention in Taiwan more expensive.

And it’s not just hardware.

One of the most eye-catching funding promises is a 12% increase for Chinese diplomats, the so-called “civilian soldiers” who are fighting another battle for influence against the United States.

Beijing has been carefully watching the Western response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, including sanctions.

Xi would like to prevent a similar response from economic partners to any future action in Taiwan should it happen.

And diplomacy is the key.

China’s representatives are already locked in an ideological struggle for hearts and minds both in embassies around the world and on (US-owned) social media platforms.

High-ranking diplomats routinely denounce the United States as imperialistic, hegemonic, and poorly governed, and repost government propaganda largely aimed at winning over audiences in third countries, often in the developing world.

Now better equipped than ever, Chinese diplomats will have the support they need to be even more ambitious in defending their country’s interests, including in the South Pacific where Australia is also vying for influence.

Even in an era of more limited Chinese economic growth, Xi is not backing down from the race into the 21st century.