Imran Khan threatened with arrest was banned from Pakistani TV channels





Pakistan has banned its TV stations from airing speeches by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has said in order to accuse the opposition leader of “baseless and dissemination of hate speech” against state institutions and officials.

Khan’s actions are “prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and are likely to disturb public peace and tranquility”, the authority said on Sunday evening while ordering all satellite channels not to broadcast any of his lectures. recorded or live press or speeches. Licenses will be suspended if the order is not followed, he added.

Hours before Pemra’s ban, police attempted to arrest Khan, 70, in Pakistan’s central city of Lahore after a court on Tuesday issued a non-releasable warrant against him for failing to attend the procedure. Police said he was escaping arrest.

Khan has drawn tens of thousands of people to his rallies in recent months and his arrest could bring them to the streets, posing a major distraction for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government as it rushes for bailout loans of the International Monetary Fund to avoid possible bankruptcy.

“I bow only to God and to no other power or institution,” the leader told cheering supporters at his Lahore residence on Sunday. “This is our war for real freedom,” he added, accusing Sharif and his government of widespread corruption.

Khan and his party have called for a snap election and previously said they would be arrested by a court to enforce their demands. Sharif rejected their demands, saying his government would complete its term which ends in August this year.

A police team arrived at Khan’s private residence to arrest him on Sunday and present him in court but he was not immediately found, according to Islamabad police spokesman Taqi Jawad. The former leader is due in court on March 7, Islamabad Police Inspector General Akbar Nasir Khan told local media.

“The police have to arrest him,” he told ARY Television. “We call on the people not to obstruct the judicial process.”

An official from Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the former cricket star was still at his residence, which was surrounded by tents erected by supporters in recent months to defend their leader in the event of arrest. Party leaders are taking to social media to urge supporters to rally at Khan’s home.

