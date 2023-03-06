Oppn divisions are highlighted: in a letter to PM Modi, Congress, DMK, Left missing

A letter that nine opposition leaders wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging flagrant misuse of central agencies against members of the opposition has no signatories from Congress, DMK and the left. This highlights the divisions in the anti-BJP camp and underscores the challenge for those who want to see a united opposition take on the BJP in the next general election.

The nine leaders who signed the letter condemning the long witch hunt against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

According to sources, the AAP and the BRS were the driving force behind the letter.

Since Delhi Congress leader Anil Chaudhary and senior leader Sandeep Dikshit hosted Sisodias arrested last Sunday and the congressional high command issued a statement criticizing the central agencies for harassment and did not mention any names, it was no surprise to not seeing a Congress name on the letter to the PM.

9 opposition leaders including CM @ArvindKejriwal write to PM Modi @msisodiaThe arrest of will be held up around the world as an example of a political witch hunt and will further confirm what the world only suspected – India’s democratic values ​​are under threat under an authoritarian BJP pic.twitter.com/3ELL5N88UJ AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 5, 2023

Congress and the TMC also have strained ties. It got worse after the Parties led by Mamata Banerjee recently lost their indirect vote in Sagardighi to the big old party and the line on the arrest of the spokesman of the State Congress Koustav Bagchi following remarks against West Bengal CM. The state and Delhi Congress leaders have frequently targeted Banerjee, holding her singularly responsible for the rise of the BJP in West Bengal. The Congress said it could not deal with parties that intended to weaken it, but the TMC pointed out that although it defeated the BJP in West Bengal in 2021, the Congress and the left s were grouped against him.

Until last year, the TMC projected itself as a catalyst for a united opposition alliance against the BJP nationwide, but following electoral losses in Goa and the northeast, its national ambitions have deflated. This was reflected in Mamata Banerjees’ statement following the losses in Tripura and Meghalaya that the TMC would go it alone in the 2024 elections.

The BRS and Congress also do not get along and have clashed on several occasions. Last October, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra ruled out any rapprochement with the KCR-led party and denied its national ambitions. If the Telangana CM thinks it is leading a national party, let it be, Gandhi told a press conference. If he thinks he’s leading a global party, that’s fine too. It is welcome to imagine that he leads an international party, which can contest elections in the United States or in China or in other countries, we are happy to accept it. We have no problem where BRS wants to compete. We have no problem if the BRS talks to (JD-U leader) Nitish Kumar. We cannot stand the BRS corruption, approach and attitude.

In December, the Hyderabad Police raid Telangana Congress War Hall and arrested three people for allegedly posting derogatory comments about KCR. This led Congress to accuse the Telangana CM of strangling democracy in the state.

At Raipur Plenary last monthCongress expressed its willingness to work with like-minded parties and forge a viable alternative to take on the BJP but in the same breath he talked about the UPA model where Congress led the alliance. In a message to parties willing to form an out-of-congress grouping, the party said the emergence of any third force would provide an advantage to the BJP.

A few days earlier, in strong remarks to some of the opposition parties, Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh said: Congress is the only political party that has not compromised with the BJP. Many opposition parties sit in meetings called by (Mallikarjun) Kharge, but their subsequent actions are in favor of the ruling party. We are not hypocrites. We only have one face

At a rally in Chennai last week, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also echoed the position of the Congress and rejected the idea of ​​a third front. The TMC, the BRS and the left did not attend the event. All regional parties should also think about national politics. I tell all parties, including the Congress, that unity is the secret to winning elections, Stalin said. Arguments surrounding a third front should also be ignored. The Alliance’s plans for the post-elections will also not help defeat the BJP. The parties must overcome the differences and unite as a unified force to defeat the BJP. To speak of a third front is useless.

Responding to a question about the absence of Congress from the letter, AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference: If you look at history, you will find that Congress never supported the opposition. Whenever it comes to making its voice heard on national issues, Congress disappears. They also disappeared today.

He added: “The whole world knows that Sisosdia has been arrested. Congress, which sees itself as the big brother and says it will lead if an opposition alliance forms, should have reached out to opposition parties. Where is the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi?