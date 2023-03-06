Trump begins his final battle





Former President Donald Trump took the podium at CPAC as he prepared a new sales pitch: I am standing here today, and I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent and very easily World War III. (Wild applause.) And you’re going to have World War III, by the way. (Confused applause.)

It was just one of a series of ominous phrases the 45th president uttered tonight during his nearly two-hour headlining speech at the annual Conservative conference, which bragged for years of its ties to Ronald Reagan, but which is now all about Trumpism, so little else. Yet even amid sectarian devotion, Trump sounded bored, listless and lifeless as he spoke to a sprawling hotel ballroom that was only three-quarters full.

For much of the speech, Trump’s voice took on more of a soft, haggard whisper than the booming, throaty scream that characterized his campaign rallies. His language, on the other hand, was belligerent. Tonight’s speech was one of the darkest speeches he has given since his inaugural speech on the American carnage. Trump warned that the United States was becoming a nation in decline and a dirty, criminal communist nightmare. He spoke of an epic battle against sinister leftist forces. He repeatedly portrayed himself as a martyr, a tragic hero still hoping for redemption. They don’t come after me; they’re coming after you, and I’m just standing in their way, Trump told the room. He released his best Patton, unenthusiastically: We’re going to finish what we started. Were going to complete the mission. Were going to fight this battle until the ultimate victory. He was heavy on adjectives, devastating with nouns. We will free America from these wicked and scoundrels once and for all, he said.

It was only Trump’s fourth public event since officially entering the 2024 race last fall. Rather than laying out his vision of America, he found a jumble of things to complain about. The White House, Trump said, was not the easiest building to live in. He was of the opinion that illegal immigrants come in and we house them at the Waldorf Astoria. He described Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a China-loving politician and sounded legitimately disappointed, saying: My wonderful travel ban is gone. He lamented the sunny days before he knew the terms subpoena and grand jury. He called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a racist and complained about the Department of Injustice. Shortly before his speech, Trump told Newsmax’s James Rosen that he intended to stay in the 2024 presidential race even if he is indicted in one (or more) criminal investigation. Along the same lines, he promised to wipe out the deep state altogether.

The audience, largely made up of Trump loyalists, repeatedly booed and shouted USA! A brief selection of the hats that dot the hallways outside the Potomac Ballroom: MAGA, MERICA, LETS GO BRANDON, TRUMP WON, WE PEOPLE ARE PISSED. Trump’s solemn face has been splashed across a series of comically dramatic acrylic paintings on display. (Kari Lake, the election denier who lost her run for Arizona governor last year, kissed one onstage Friday night.) Downstairs from the main stage, attendees could have their photo taken in a fictionalized version of Trump’s Oval Office. Several people lined the halls in red, white and blue Trump 45 baseball jerseys. As the former president spoke, supporters waved bright red WE WANT TRUMP signs. But the man himself only seemed a little into it, and very bitter.

It was a weird, dull conference more of a one-am party vibe than the greatest political movement in our country’s history that Trump invoked tonight. Perhaps, years from now, 2023 will be remembered as CPAC’s dying breath. No more FoxNation sponsorship; Newsmax hoped to fill the void. Attendees could also dwell on pop-ups from The Epoch Times, Right Side Broadcasting Network, America First, One America News, Lindell TV, Proverbs Media Group, and Patriot Mobile, which advertised itself as a Christian mobile phone company.

Aside from Trump, CPAC’s lineup lacked many of its usual stars. And most of its potential 2024 challengers skipped the conference entirely this year; several instead attended a rival Club for Growth event in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke just hours after Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, and Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, announced the formation of something called an election crime bureau. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado came next with a fiery and brimstone speech peppered with Bible verses. We must stand united in this battle against real evil, she told the room.

On Friday, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gently distanced themselves from their former boss in their speeches. (Haley was met with chants of Trump! Trump! Trump! after leaving the stage.) Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also a candidate for the Republican nomination, paraphrased Martin Luther’s I Have a Dream speech King Jr. before committing to getting rid of affirmative action, calling it cancer. He took aim at Georgian Congresswoman and Trump surrogate Marjorie Taylor Greene: Do we want a national divorce or do we want a national renewal? Trump, when he rattled off thanks and compliments at the start of his speech, Rep. Matt Gaetz: great guy; Dr. Ronny Jackson: He’s a doctor! joked that Greene is a quiet person.

The CPAC straw poll, once a pivotal moment in the GOP election cycle, ended 10 minutes earlier than expected tonight. (At the right time, someone tried to start a Let’s Go, Brandon chant during the results release.) Unsurprisingly, Trump won, with 62% of the vote, crushing his nearest rival, the Governor of Florida. Ron DeSantis, who got 20%. Interestingly, Trump never mentioned DeSantis in his speech. (Tomorrow, DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Reagan Presidential Library, and he and Trump will be heading to Iowa soon.)

Steve Bannon, the proud recipient of a Trump pardon, was among the weekend’s biggest celebrities. Late Friday afternoon, he took the stage in all black, three pens strapped to his shirt, and attacked Fox News for its alleged soft ban on Trump. He called the Murdoch family a bunch of strangers and said: Note to Fox senior management: When Donald J. Trump speaks, it’s newsworthy. He fired up the crowd: We weren’t looking for unity. were looking for victory! He clapped his hand on the desk, summing up the theme of the weekend: MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!

As Trump spoke, another of many Lets go rallies, Brandon! chants broke out and the former president thanked the crowd. At one point, he played a scene between President Joe Biden and his son Hunter discussing the laptop from hell and received genuine laughs. Trump warned that Biden was driving us into oblivion, then promised to single-handedly end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Almost every topic he covered, border security, foreign wars had a way of coming back to him, Trump. NATO wouldn’t even exist if I didn’t make them pay, he said. He then spoke hypothetically about Russia blowing up the NATO headquarters.

You know, I had a great life before I did this, Trump said wistfully at one point. I lived in luxury. I had everything. As the speech passed the 90-minute mark, Trump was clearly losing the audience. He returns to the language of war: We will not yield. We will move forward, he promised. We will finish what we started.

