How China’s Control Centralized Around Xi Jinping





In practice, this means that by the end of the National People’s Congress this week, many of the functions that may have been performed in the past by state bureaucrats will increasingly be handled by party apparatchiks. . Think of the Labor Party (the national secretariat, not the MPs) who run the Attorneys General’s Department and the Australian Revenue Service, and it will give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of some of these developments in a 1.4 country. billion people. Nis Grnberg, a senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, said Xi would seek to consolidate his power in the Chinese government by occupying critical positions, including the National Development and Reform Commission, the main body of Economic Planning, the People’s Bank of China, and the Ministries of Finance and Science and Technology. The appointment of the main loyalists of Xi Jinping in the state apparatus, [will give] the third-term president’s confidence that the administration will support his agenda, he said. A screen displays a news broadcast by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during the opening of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Credit:Bloomberg The administrative restructuring will further institutionalize Communist Party control over policy-making, with the areas of financial policy and national security, in particular, being put on a shorter leash. Alfred Wu, an assistant professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, thinks Xi will go further by removing the responsibility of ministers in key portfolios. Loading He wants to have committees like home affairs and financial and economic affairs. These committees will report directly to Xi. They will no longer report solely to the minister. Wu believes this layer will come mainly from below the cabinet-level standing committee and will come from the Politburo as well as some local officials. He’s a control freak, so the power will be more concentrated in him. He will be able to give an order through his trusted persons and then to the minister, he specified. Hes number one, other people just help. Sources close to Li spent a lot of time last year in international trade publications attempting to frame a narrative that he was behind decisions that rolled back some of Xi’s worst impulses, including a crackdown on private tech, property developers and an overbearing zeal for strategy Xi’s COVID-19 lockdown. On Sunday, Li used 26 pages of his annual work report to talk about the past and only six for the coming year. Out of power and retired, Li could only make recommendations for government work in 2023. The best guess is that the report was prepared by the team of outgoing Prime Ministers, who will have no say in the new government, observed Chen Long, a partner at research firm Plenum China. The 67-year-old came to power as prime minister a decade ago under a deal between Xi and former chairman Hus Communist Youth League Faction. Both are now defeated. The same goes for many of the restrictions on Xi’s policies.

