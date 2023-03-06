Jokowi inaugurated four infrastructures to prevent floods and traffic jams in Bandung





Photo source: Point Mulyana/elshinta.com.

Elshinta.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated three flood control infrastructure construction sites in Bandung Regency, West Java. The three locations of flood control facilities are Andir retention pond, Cieunteung retention pond and Cisangkuy diversion channel to control floods in Bandung Regency. Besides inaugurating the flood retention basin, President Joko Widodo also inaugurated at the same time in Andir retention basin area, Baleendah district, Bandung regency on Sunday (5/3/2023), the flyover of Kopo in the city of Bandung, West Java. According to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the cost of constructing the four facilities in Bandung Regency and Bandung City spent a budget of IDR 1.26 trillion. “All my children know that when it rains a lot, there was flooding in and around Bandung. Now there is this retention basin. For the Cisankuy diversion canal, the budget is Rp 632 billion Cieunteung retention pool is Rp. 204 billion, and Andir retention pool is Rs. Meanwhile, to decongest Bandung city, the president added, and speed up traffic in Bandung city, a Kopo flyover worth IDR 288 billion has also been constructed. “The total infrastructure that has been built by the central government in Bandung City and Bandung Regency is 1.26 trillion rupees,” he said. Contributor Elshinta, Point Mulyana, Sunday (5/3). During his remarks during this activity, President Joko Widodo took the time to interact with those present by asking the children to point their fingers, while asking them what the Andir retention basin is for. One of the students present, Mr. Rizki, 5th grade, answered aloud the question of President Joko Widodo. “To prevent flooding”. Joko Widodo immediately ordered Rizki to take a bicycle, as a gift from Joko Widodo after answering the question correctly. Also, Joko Widodo started asking questions again. Why is there a flood? Bintang, a 6th grade elementary student, also answered the president’s question. “Because of the rubbish,” he replied. Then Joko Widodo asked another question, why is there a traffic jam? A student from SMPN also answered because there were a lot of cars and motorbikes, so there was a traffic jam. The two children received bikes as a reward after answering questions from President Joko Widodo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elshinta.com/news/295460/2023/03/05/jokowi-resmikan-empat-infrastruktur-cegah-banjir-dan-macet-di-bandung The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos