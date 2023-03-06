Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad police show up at his residence; is aimed at party workers





Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans outside his house in Lahore on March 5, 2023. | Photo credit: AFP

On March 5, 2023, a team from Islamabad Police reached the Lahore residence of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, but returned after his legal team assured him that he would appear. in court on March 7.

Vice President and former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there was no mention of “arrest” in the warrants because a court of Islamabad asked him to appear before it on March 7 in the Toshakhana case.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who is recovering from a gunshot wound following an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year, skipped arraignment hearings three times in the case.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a cut price from the state depositary called Toshakhana and sold them for a profit.

The court issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for Khan last week and adjourned the hearing until March 7 for his repeated failure to appear in court.

Meanwhile, Lahore Police closed the main road leading to Khan’s Zaman Park residence by placing containers. Riot police and water cannons are currently present near Khan’s residence. His party fears that the police could raid Khan’s home at any moment. However, he said party workers would thwart such an attempt.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar said in a statement that Punjab Police will cooperate with Islamabad Police to implement the court order regarding Khan’s case. However, he did not say the police would arrest Khan.

“Punjab Police will assist Islamabad Police to implement the court order,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s special assistant for interior, Attaullah Tarar, told reporters that Islamabad police visited Khan’s residence to deliver a notice of court appearance to him in the Toshakhana case. on March 7, the date on which he will be charged in this case.

“Today Imran Khan locked himself in a room in Zaman Park. Khan’s chief of staff Shibli Faraz said he was not at home when Islamabad police came to hand over the opinion of the court. But Khan later came out of his house to address the party workers,” Tarare said.

A large number of PTI workers reached Zaman Park after news of his possible arrest was announced. “The arrest of Imran Khan is our red line and we will not allow it,” said senior PTI official Shafqat Mahmood.

As Islamabad police were present outside his residence to issue the court order, Mr Khan was speaking at the gathering of arrested Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement) prison workers at his residence.

Mr Khan claimed ‘they’ wanted to kill him as he walked to his court appearance. “They came up with another plan to kill me during a court appearance,” he alleged.

“I will write to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to tell him that 74 false cases have been registered against me. I have a threat to my life from those who are supposed to protect me, he said, in an indirect reference to the establishment.

“Take the example of criminals like (Prime Minister) Shehbaz Sharif and (Minister of Interior) Rana Sanaullah who were involved in murders and an assassination attempt (in Wazirabad in November last year) “, did he declare.

Mr Khan also named “Dirty Harry”, a reference to a senior ISI officer, for brutally torturing his party leaders and social media activists. “Dirty Harry is a psychopath. He is a sick man. There is a threat to my life from these people,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Islamabad Police earlier said an operation to arrest Khan was being carried out with the cooperation of Lahore Police.

“Imran Khan avoid arrest. Superintendent of Police had entered Imrans room but he was not present there. Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. The law is equal for all Legal action will be taken against those who obstruct the enforcement of court decisions,” Islamabad Police said.

Islamabad police said their team is still present in Lahore.

IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir said the court ordered the police to bring Khan before him by March 7 after arresting him.

“The Islamabad Police Team will remain in Lahore until further notice,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior PTI official Fawad Chaudhry told reporters that Khan was filing a bail application with the Lahore High Court in connection with the attack on the Islamabad court complex.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a US-led plot that targeted him for his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Mr Khan has called for an immediate election to overthrow what he called an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year term.

