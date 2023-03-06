Imran Khan dodges arrest after police show up at Lahore residence





PTI chairman Imran Khan avoided arrest on Sunday as Islamabad police showed up at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore with a court summons to take him into custody for his persistent absences from court hearings. Toshakhana court, media reported.

The 70-year-old former prime minister, who is recovering from a gunshot wound in an assassination attempt last year, skipped arraignment hearings in an Islamabad court three times in the case, said reported Dawn.

When Islamabad Police and their Punjab Police counterparts arrived at Imran Khan’s residence just after midday on Sunday, they found a horde of PTI supporters as well as party leaders and were informed that the leader of the PTI was “unavailable”, he said.

With the PTI workers outnumbering the police contingent, and although the Islamabad Police Chief had earlier said they would not return empty-handed, the arrest could not take place.

As Imran Khan’s whereabouts were debated, he ended the hours-long mystery by addressing a televised party straight from the Zaman Park residence.

Addressing the crowd of PTI devotees, he said he had never ‘bowed down to any man or institution, and will never let you do the same’.

Imran Khan said he called the public to Zaman Park to pay their respects for how they participated in the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (judicial arrest movement). “I didn’t call you for my support but to thank you,” he added, Dawn reported.

He is accused of concealing, in his asset declarations, details of gifts he kept from the Toshakhana – a repository where gifts handed over to government officials by foreign officials are kept. Officials are legally allowed to keep gifts provided they pay a pre-determined amount, usually a fraction of the value of the gift, Dawn reported.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Islamabad police said an operation to arrest Imran was being carried out with the cooperation of Lahore police.

He said the PTI chief was “avoiding” the arrest, adding that the police superintendent had “entered Imran’s room but was not present there”, Dawn reported.

–IANS

