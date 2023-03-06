President Jokowi inaugurates Mayapada Hospital in Bandung





President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated Mayapada Bandung Hospital which is located at Jalan Terusan Buah Batu No. 5, City of Bandung, West Java Province on Monday, March 6, 2023. In his remarks, Chief of the State appreciated the concept of a hospital which carries the theme of a green hospital (green hospital) in Indonesia. “I have just entered this hospital, Mayapada Hospital Bandung. What I see is all, the room, the seaweed, the layout, green buildingit’s very very good, ”said the president. The president hopes that the presence of modern hospitals such as Mayapada Hospital in Bandung can reduce the number of people seeking treatment abroad. According to the president, based on the data currently received, almost two million Indonesians are still choosing to seek treatment abroad. “A million, plus or minus a million to Malaysia, about 750,000 to Singapore, and the rest to Japan, America, Germany and others. Are we going to continue?” said the president. The president also said that the government would fully support the construction of a hospital of international standards. This is done so that Indonesia does not lose a large amount of foreign currency. “165 trillion rupees of our currencies have been lost because of this, because there has been an outflow of capital, capital outflow“, said the president. The President is also grateful that Mayapada Hospital in Bandung provides wide opportunities for Indonesians from diverse backgrounds to obtain healthcare services. The president does not want gaps in the community when it comes to health access and services. “I have already asked the general manager of Mayapada Hospital in Bandung to not only serve the upper middle class but also the BPJS, but it turns out that there are already a lot of BPJS served here,” said said the president. Accompanying the President and Mrs Iriana at the inauguration were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Presidential Advisory Council Member Tahir, West Java Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum and mayor of Bandung Yana Mulyana.

