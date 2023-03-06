If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump’s NFTs, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now





Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a collection of non-fungible tokens. NFTs have been widely criticized, but have also been in huge demand from fans and collectors.

Here’s how much an investment in NFTs would be worth today.

What Happened: Trump announced the launch of an NFT collection called Trump Digital Trading Cards in December. NFTs are priced at $99 each and can be purchased with Ethereum ETH/USD or a credit card. The collection sold out in less than a day and quickly became a trending collection on the Opensea NFT marketplace.

Many celebrities like President Joe Biden and late night talk show hosts have made fun of the NFT collection. Trump digital trading cards were also mocked on an episode of Saturday Night Live.

The NFTs came with raffles offering various rewards like a private dinner, cocktails, Zoom sessions and golf with the 45th president. Anyone who bought 45 NFTs from Donald Trump was also told they would be attending a future gala dinner with the former president.

Here is an overview of the current value of NFTs.

Invest $1,000 in Donald Trump NFTs: With a price tag of $99, a person could have purchased 10 digital Trump trading cards.

The same $1,000 investment would be worth $7937.10 today based on a current floor price of 0.506 ETH, or roughly $793.71.

While NFTs have fallen from a high of around 0.84 ETH, the investment is still up 693.7% since going live.

NFTs increased by 477.1% after two days and at their peak they increased by around 1000%. The $1,000 investment would have been worth $9,900 at the highest price in the collection.

Time will tell if NFTs hold their value, but three months after being minted the collection has held above mint price and has seen continued demand from fans, collectors and investors. .

With Trump running for president in the 2024 election, NFTs could continue to be talked about on the campaign trail.

