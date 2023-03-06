Chinese PM bows out as Xi loyalists take the reins

Li was a prime minister largely kept out of the spotlight by order of the boss, said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at London University School of Oriental and African Studies and a longtime observer of China politics.

At a time when personal loyalty trumps everything, the fact that Li was not viewed solely as a Xi loyalist could end up being the main reason he will be remembered fondly, Tsang said.

For most of his career, Li was known as a cautious, capable, and highly intelligent bureaucrat who rose up and was bound by a consensus-oriented communist party that reflexively stifles dissent.

As governor and then party secretary of the densely populated agricultural province of Henan in the 1990s, Li stifled reports of an AIDS epidemic linked to illegal blood-buying rings that pooled plasma and reinjected it into donors after withdrawing the blood products, allegedly with the collusion of local elected officials.

While Li was out of office when the scandal broke, his administration worked to calm him down, blocked victims from seeking redress, and harassed private citizens working on behalf of orphans and other affected people. .

But Li also cut a slightly different profile, an English speaker from a generation of politicians schooled at a time of greater openness to Western liberal ideas. Introduced to politics during the chaotic Cultural Revolution of 1966-76, he entered the prestigious Peking University, where he studied law and economics, on his own merits rather than through political connections.

After graduating, Li went to work at the Communist Youth League, an organization that prepared university students for party roles, then headed by future president and party leader Hu Jintao. Higher offices soon followed.

Among the largely anonymous ranks of Chinese bureaucrats, Li managed to show an unusually candid streak. In a US State Department cable released by WikiLeaks, Li is quoted telling diplomats that China’s economic growth statistics were man-made, and saying he instead considered electricity demand, rail freight traffic and loans as more precise indicators.

Although not a populist, in his speeches and public appearances, Li was practically typhoon compared to the usually languorous Xi.

Yet it largely failed to effectively utilize the platforms given to it, unlike its immediate predecessors. At his only annual press conference on the closing day of each annual session of Congress, Li spent most of his time repeating talking points and reciting statistics. Throughout the upheavals of China’s three-year battle with Covid-19, Li was virtually invisible.

Li, who came from modest backgrounds, had been considered Hus’ preferred successor to the presidency. But the need to balance party factions prompted the leadership to pick Xi, the son of a former deputy premier and party eldest, as the consensus candidate.

The two never formed anything like the partnership that characterized Hus’s relationship with his prime minister, Wen Jiabao, or Mao Zedongs with the fearsome Zhou Enlai, although Li and Xi never openly disagreed over the fundamentals.

Xi is not the first among equals, but he is quite far above his peers, said Cheng Li, a Chinese leadership expert at the Brookings Institute in Washington, DC. Ultimately, Li was a team player who put party unity first, he said.

Meanwhile, Li’s authority was gradually shrinking, beginning with a reorganization of offices in 2018. While some might have wished Li had been more influential or decisive, the ground was crumbling beneath his feet as Xi transferred more powers from the State Council, China’s Cabinet, to party institutions, Cheng Li said. This shift towards broader party control is expected to continue at the current congress meeting on an even larger scale.

At the same time, Xi appeared to favor longtime trusted brothers-in-arms such as economic adviser Liu He and legislature leader Li Zhanshu over Li, leaving him little visibility or influence.

His departure leaves major questions about the future of the private sector that Xi has mastered, as well as broader economic reforms championed by Li and his cohort. His expected replacement, Li Qiang, is a crony of Xis from his provincial government days, best known for his ruthless implementation of the Covid-19 lockdown last spring in Shanghai.

Li Keqiang has been associated with a more economically driven approach to governance, in stark contrast to the ideological tone Xi has brought to politics, said Rana Mitter of the University of Oxford.

Li could be the last prime minister of his kind, at least for a while, Mitter said.

Li may be remembered less for what he accomplished than for the fact that he was the last of the technocrats to serve at the top of the Chinese Communist Party, said Carl Minzner, an expert in Chinese law and governance at the ‘Fordham University of New York and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Politically, Xi’s authoritarian tendencies risk a return to Mao-era practices where elite politics becomes even more byzantine, vicious and unstable, Minzner said.

Li’s departure marks the end of an era when expertise and performance, rather than political loyalty to Xi himself, were the primary career yardstick for ambitious officials seeking to rise to higher office, said Li. he declared.