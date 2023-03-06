Why is former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at risk of being arrested? Know the charges against him





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and controversial figure Imran Khan faced major legal problems when Pakistani police arrived at the former Prime Minister’s residence to arrest him, ultimately failing to find him and leading to great confusion.

The 70-year-old former Pakistani prime minister was accused of evading arrest, and the police commissioner even went to Khan’s room, but couldn’t find him inside his House. Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s house was surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, who rallied against the government.

Islamabad Police tweeted on Sunday: “A team from Islamabad Police has arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan to comply with court orders. Imran Khan is reluctant to surrender – the Superintendent of Police had entered the room but Imran Khan was not present.

It comes as Imran Khan remains embroiled in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism charges, with the former prime minister denying all allegations against him. Here’s everything you need to know about why Pakistan wants Imran Khan behind bars.

Reason for arrest warrant against Imran Khan

There are currently 70 cases pending against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, accused of corruption, terrorism and anti-national activities. He was recently accused of buying and selling gifts brought to Pakistan by foreign dignitaries, leading to corruption charges.

In addition, Imran Khan was charged with “terrorism” last year for comments made at a public rally in Islamabad against police officers and a judge who ordered the arrest of Shahbaz Gill, who is one of Khan’s closest associates.

Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that Imran Khan’s party, the PTI, had received illegal funds from abroad, which is illegal in the country and qualified as embezzlement and corruption. .

However, Imran Khan alleged that all the cases filed against him were “bogus” and urged the government to come up with evidence against him in the myriad of cases filed against him in the country.

