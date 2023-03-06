at the high mass of American conservatives, Donald Trump affirms his difference on Ukraine





Former United States President Donald Trump made his difference on the war in Ukraine on Saturday night at the annual conference of American conservatives CPAC, saying he was “the only candidate” for the 2024 presidential election able to “make this promise”: to prevent “the third world war”.

With the approach of the presidential election of 2024, Donald Trump warned on Saturday March 4 that he was the only candidate capable of saving the United States from the “warmongering” Democrats as well as the “fanatics and fools” of the Republican party , during the annual high mass of American conservatives gathered near Washington.

Invoking a nation on its knees, the former US president said Americans were at the heart of “an epic struggle to save our country from the people who hate it” on the last day of CPAC, a major political convention organizes this week in the suburbs of Washington.

Donald Trump, who formalized his candidacy in November for the presidential election next year, spoke for almost an hour and forty, sparing no one, including his own camp.

“We had a Republican party run by monsters, no-conservatives, globalists, bigoted open borders supporters and fools,” he said, quoting several party luminaries by name.

American readers, Trump said, are tired of “political dynasties rooted in both parties [rpublicain et dmocrate, NDLR]rotten special interests, “China-loving politicians” and supporters of “endless foreign wars.”

“We’re going to have a third world war if something doesn’t happen soon,” he warned after openly disapproving of US aid to Ukraine. “I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent the Third World War”, assured the ex-president, defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

An event endorsed by the MAGA movement

CPAC was until recently the main gathering of conservative leaders in the United States, but it has been entirely swallowed up by Donald Trump’s far-right “Make America Great Again” movement, with experts now calling the event of “MAGApalooza”, in reference to the famous Chicago music festival, “Lollapalooza”.

“We’re going to finish what we started,” Donald Trump told the crowd, who chanted “Four more years, four more years!” in response.

CPAC 2023 was marked by numerous speeches from some of the most committed Trumpists in the country, even though many potential 2024 candidates and Republican leaders skipped the convention.

If the relevance of this gathering is not unanimous among the conservatives, to the point that certain interventions were almost deserted, the rows of the room were well filled during the speech of Donald Trump.

Essentially, the ex-president repeated the same litany of conspiracy theories on electoral fraud and American justice, acquired according to him from the “radical left”, which he dusts off each public appearance.

Nikki Haley heckles several times

at CPAC, hats, flags, mugs and other items were on sale. Goodies almost all exclusively aimed at Trump loyalists.

Before the speech of the former president, many speakers followed one another on stage to extol their Christian principles and to grain, over the course of their speeches, conspiracy theories and anti-transgender rhetoric.

Florida Republican Governor Ron De Santis and Donald Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence did not attend the event, saving themselves from being jeered at by fans of the former president. But the crowd repeatedly heckled her only declared Republican rival in the White House race, Nikki Haley, during and after her appearance at the convention on Friday.

Before going on stage, Donald Trump said he had won the convention’s opinion poll of Republican leaders, with 62% of the vote. Far ahead of his rival Ron De Santis, who only won 20% of the vote.

“In 2016 I said: I am your voice. Today I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution”, a- he launched in front of a packed room.

With AFP

