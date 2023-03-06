Raja Banerji: Why Asim Munir is in no mood to forgive Imran Khan





The military establishment is in no mood to forgive or forget Imran’s anti-military statements, observes Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan desk of RA&W, India’s foreign intelligence agency.

IMAGE: Pakistani President Arif Alvi, left, with General Asim Munir after his appointment as army chief. Photo: Press Information Service/Handout via Reuters

The appointment of a retired lieutenant general as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau for a three-year term on March 4, 2023 signals the continued support of the military establishment for the embattled government of Shehbaz Sharif for now.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has asked them to press ahead with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly elections, which could see landslides for Imran Khan’s Tehrik e Insaf if held on time (April 30/early May). 2023).

The release of the second tranche of $1.2 billion from the IMF is still awaited.

The NAB was first established by General Pervez Musharraf under Order XIX in November 1999, to conduct anti-corruption and financial crime investigations after his October 12, 1999 coup.

Its existence as the responsible organ of the ruling regime became institutionalized later, under the enabling provisions of Section 270 AA of the 1973 constitution.

Why Aftab Sultan resigned

The appointment comes days after the sudden resignation of Aftab Sultan, former head of the Intelligence Bureau under then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who only became head of the NAB in August last year.

Considered a police officer of integrity, he initially helped mitigate some biased NAB persecution of the Sharif family, but is said to have developed reservations about the haste and pressure to tighten the noose in the prosecution of Imran Khan and his Pakistani buddies Tehrik e Insaf.

There have also been reports of dissatisfaction with him or pressure from the military establishment regarding his opposition to too many secondments to the NAB of retired army officers.

Also in his past incarnation, Sultan may not have endeared himself to senior generals, having revealed in an undercover operation the involvement of ISI Director General Lt. Gen. Zaheer ul Islam in the support of Imran Khan against the Nawaz Sharif government.

Rumors surfaced that another honest policeman, Bashir Memon, was being considered for the post of NAB chairman, but that apparently did not find favor with Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Asif Zardari, a prime partner. plane of the Pakistan Democratic Movement government alliance.

On March 2, 2023, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a lengthy meeting with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir where this decision may have been finalized.

The appointment requires consultation with the Leader of the Opposition.

The consent of Raja Riaz, a dissident PTI member of the national assembly of NA 110 Faislabad, who assumes this role after the mass departure of PTI deputies from the national assembly last April has been duly obtained, but the PTI objected to the appointment.

They argue that Shah Mehmood Quereshi continues to be the leader of the opposition as the Lahore High Court recently declared invalid National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf’s acceptance of the resignations of PTI MPs.

Nazir’s military career

Lt. Gen. Nazir Ahmed Butt (retired) is the third Army officer to lead the NAB (after Lt. Gen. Syed Mohd Amjad and Lt. Gen. Shaukat Aziz).

An officer in the Frontier Force Regiment, parent arm of army chief General Syed Asim Munir, he was appointed in 1983 after graduating from the 67th Long Course at the Pakistan Military Academy.

Coming from a military family of Kashmiri backgrounds, Nazir achieved most of the aspirated milestones of a successful career in the military, completing the Command and Staff College course in Quetta as a senior officer. , then doing a stint as a Pakistan Defense Attaché in the United States.

He served as Commandant of the Pakistani Military Academy, Kakul (July 2013). He commanded the 7th Infantry Division, deployed to manage counter-insurgency in South Waziristan (September 2014) before achieving a three-star rank.

As a Lieutenant General, he served as Inspector General, Communications and Information Technology at GHQ under General Raheel Sharif (October 2015) and President of National Defense University, Rawalpindi (April-December 2016), before to become Commander of XI Corps, Peshawar in December 2016.

He retired from the military in October 2018.

Between the two (2008-2010), he carried out an interesting “quasi-political” mission as military secretary to the Prime Minister, covering the terms of Shaukat Aziz (under General Musharraf) and Yousuf Raza Gilani of the PPP.

The NAB appointment comes following a rather sad admission by former Prime Minister Imran Khan (2 March 2023) that if he had no grouse against the new military establishment, what could he do if General Asim Munir rebuffed his efforts to respond or speak with him.

This reflects Imran’s frustration at a time when his popular support shows no signs of abating.

This is a clear indication that the military establishment is in no mood to forgive or forget its anti-military pronouncements of the recent past.

The short-lived arrest (February 27-March 4, 2023) of Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retired), 80, who runs his television site — Defence, Diplomacy and Politics — for comments inciting public mischief (Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code), inciting revolt against institutions and promoting enmity (Section 153 PPC) was perhaps also a well-considered knock on the fingers of PTI supporters.

Shoaib’s phone records revealed he was in contact with prominent pro TV presenters Imran Khan as well as politicians like Asad Omar and Fawad Chaudhry.

As the head of a former military organization, he enjoyed the support of a section of retired and serving military, although his defense housing scams, in league with the preeminent real estate dealer Malik Riaz , perhaps did not really endear him to the Puritan Asim Munir.

After becoming army chief, Asim Munir has maintained a low profile, avoiding any overt political statements even as he focuses on taming discontent within the upper and middle echelons of the army, witnessing the preparation of the retirement of his predecessor, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. .

Two lieutenant generals took mandatory retirement after Munir’s rise as leader – Azhar Abbas and Faiz Hameed.

Reports indicate that a special GHQ cell is investigating the role of two Faiz henchmen in recording deliberations at the Prime Minister’s office.

Apart from the appointment of Lieutenant General Mohammad Saeed as Chief of General Staff and the cancellation of the assignment of X Corps Rawalpindi (Lt. Gen. Shahid Imtiaz replacing Lt. Gen. Nauman Zakaria), no other major three-star nominations have occurred so far.

Munir may be patiently awaiting the April 2023 retreats.

During this time, there have been a couple of discrete changes at the two-star level.

Munir has a new Director General, Military Intelligence under Major General Wajid Aziz, Punjab Regiment, replacing Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, who becomes Commander, PMA Kakul, while former Private Secretary General Bajwa , Major General Mohammad Irfan, of Punjab, moved as GC, 12 Division, Muree.

A social media blog, run by retired Major Adil Raja, a recent emigrant to the UK, maliciously alleged that Major General Faisal Naseer, Deputy Director (Counterintelligence), who is from the Military Intelligence Corps , wields disproportionate influence within the ISI. , reporting directly to the Chief of Army on most internal matters.

A disgruntled Imran Khan made similar allegations.

These inner rumbles can force Munir to move cautiously.

It remains to be seen how Lt. Gen. Nazir Ahmed (Retired) settles into his NAB mission and how he handles the burgeoning cases against Imran and his party heavyweights.

Feature overview: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

