Imran Khan writes letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan and asks for security for court appearances





Mr Khan said that so far 74 cases have been registered against him.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial asking for adequate security arrangements for his court appearances due to possible assassination attempts against him, reported The Express Tribune.

“I wish to draw your attention to a very critical issue. Since the overthrow of my government through a regime change operation, I have faced questionable FIRs, threats and finally an assassination attempt,” he said. said the former prime minister in the letter. Sunday, according to The Express Tribune report.

Imran Khan has complained of not having adequate security when he was the country’s former prime minister. He alleged that the current Prime Minister and Home Secretary were involved in the failed assassination attempt on him. He said there were clear indications of another assassination attempt on him.

Mr Khan said that so far 74 cases have been registered against him, according to the report. He said he is the chairman of Pakistan’s largest political party. He stressed that the right to life is a fundamental right under the constitution and added that there was a “serious threat” to his life.

“There are clear indications of another assassination attempt being plotted against my life,” he said.

“As of today, there are 74 cases against me and I am required to appear in court for hearings often and often. I am the chairman of the largest political party in the country and wherever I go massive crowds naturally follow. This further aggravates the current security threat. The right to life is a fundamental right under the Constitution and my life is at grave risk,” he added.

Imran Khan, in his final appearance in the High Court in Lahore, said there was a “total failure” of official security, according to The Express Tribune report. He further stated that the same happened in Islamabad when he had to appear before different courts. He asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take action on the threat to him from those in power and to provide adequate security if his appearance in court is required.

President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has requested a video link facility for court appearances due to serious threats to his life. Earlier in the day, Imran Khan demanded a “public trial” of the Toshakhana case before a crowd gathered inside Zaman Park, according to The Express Tribune report.

On Sunday, Imran Khan, speaking to PTI supporters, said he had never “bowed down to any man or institution and he would never let you either”, Dawn reported. The PTI leader was addressing workers and supporters of his party at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, despite being “unavailable” for police present outside to arrest him.

Mr Khan said he called the public to Zaman Park to pay their respects for how they participated in the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (court arrest movement), according to the Dawn report. “I did not call you for my support but to thank you,” he added. He said “only a nation, not a group” could meet the challenges facing the country.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video of the Day

Video: Police officer saves life of woman who slipped off moving train

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/imran-khan-writes-letter-to-chief-justice-of-pakistan-seeks-security-for-court-appearances-3837213 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos