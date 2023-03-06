Politics
Increase the number of medical specialists, facilitate education
President of RI, Joko Widodo encourage an increase in the number of medical specialists to improve health services in the country. This was conveyed by the President in his remarks at the inauguration of Mayapada Hospital in Bandung, West Java Province on Monday (03/06/2023).
“We still have problems at the national level, we still don’t have enough specialist doctors or we still don’t have enough doctors with sub-specialties. I told the Minister of Health earlier that he had to deal with it,” the president said.
The president believed that in addition to having good physical facilities, the presence of sufficient numbers of medical specialists and sub-specialists could create better health services for the community.
Many medical devices and physical spaces are good, but there are also many that are not good, which need to be improved, so that the hospital’s service to the community is even better, he said.
The Head of State asked the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology to increase and facilitate specialized medical training.
Later, I will forward it to the Minister of Education and Culture as well as for the training of medical specialists so that it can be expanded and facilitated, the president said.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government was continuing to train more medical specialists.
We want to quickly produce qualified medical specialists, according to the standards of each college, and practiced in universities and hospitals. “We will continue to coordinate with the Ministry of Education and Culture to resolve obstacles on the ground,” Budi said.
Mayapada Hospital
Inauguration of Mayapada Bandung Hospital located at Jalan Terusan Buah Batu No. 5, Bandung City, West Java Province.
In his address, the head of state appreciated the concept of a hospital that carries the theme of green hospitals in Indonesia.
I just entered this hospital Mayapada Hospital Bandung. “What I see, all the rooms, the medical equipment, the layout, the green building are very, very good,” the president said.
The president hopes that the presence of modern hospitals such as Mayapada Hospital in Bandung can reduce the number of people seeking treatment abroad.
According to the president, based on the data currently received, almost two million Indonesians are still choosing to seek treatment abroad.
A million, more or less a million to Malaysia, about 750,000 to Singapore, and the rest to Japan, America, Germany and others… Are we going to continue? said the president.
The president also said that the government would fully support the construction of a hospital of international standards. This is done so that Indonesia does not lose a large amount of foreign currency.
IDR 165 trillion of our currencies were lost due to this as there was an outflow of capital, the President said.
The President is also grateful that Mayapada Hospital in Bandung provides wide opportunities for Indonesians from diverse backgrounds to obtain healthcare services. The president does not want gaps in the community when it comes to health access and services.
I previously asked the General Manager of Mayapada Hospital in Bandung to not only serve the upper middle class but also BPJS, but it turns out that there are already many BPJS served here, said the president.
Accompanying the President and Mrs Iriana at the inauguration were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Presidential Advisory Council Member Tahir, West Java Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum and mayor of Bandung Yana Mulyana. (BPMI SatPres IR)
