Xi Jinping urges China for greater autonomy despite sanctions and trade tensions | China





China must accelerate its science and technology development to ensure greater self-reliance, the country’s leader Xi Jinping told an annual policy meeting, as Beijing is increasingly isolated by sanctions and other measures. business concerns. China’s technological advancements face global competition and growing constraints from foreign governments such as the United States, but the sector has also been hampered by Beijing’s own crackdowns and controls. In a speech to a closed meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Sunday, Xi said greater autonomy and strength in science and technology are needed. the way to advance high-quality development and make China a great modern socialist country. country. To open up new areas and new arenas of development and foster new engines of growth and new forces in the face of fierce international competition, China should ultimately rely on scientific and technological innovation, he said. , according to a state media reading. He called for increased cooperation between Chinese industry, universities and research institutes to support original and pioneering research. The annual political meeting of China’s automatic approval parliament began on Sunday and will continue until next week. The meeting, which takes place at the same time as the annual gathering of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CPC) advisory body for an event known as the two sessions, is being held largely behind closed doors. The event so far has added to growing signs of Chinese leadership prioritizing self-sufficiency. Among his concerns are U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to U.S. semiconductor and artificial intelligence technologies, for national security reasons, as well as foreign sanctions or restrictions imposed on certain Chinese companies and officials on issues such as as repression in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and signs of support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Beijing reacted by denouncing the use of sanctions. On Monday, state media reported what analysts called a potential new political slogan, the two must-haves, citing manufacturing and a reliable grain and food supply that is not vulnerable to international markets. Draft budget figures announced on Sunday saw an increase of more than 13% in funding for national stockpiling of grain and other basic items. Xi’s comments on Monday were in line with the speech on the work report delivered the previous day by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang, who called for improvements in domestic resource mobilization in the sector. The finance ministry and state planner also announced modest budget increases for the tech sector and accelerating the construction of hard tech infrastructure, including in artificial intelligence, 5G and big data. China’s tech industry has been the target of widespread government repression in recent years as the CCP sought to rein in the increasingly independent sector and key figures such as Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Dr Ilaria Carrozza, senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute in Oslo, previously told the Guardian that the crackdown appeared to have eased, or at least halted, but I don’t think we should assume they will now let companies do what they want. The challenges of CCPs in maintaining control over the technology sector and the flow of information more broadly, while pushing for greater innovation, have been demonstrated in the race to develop AI chatbots. The emergence of the hugely popular US-based ChatGPT and its subsequent censorship in China has highlighted the difficulties Chinese tech companies face in developing their own without upsetting the government. Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang said on Sunday that China should wait and see if it can develop the same results as ChatGPT, adding that its ability to provide real-time results was very difficult to achieve. . Reuters contributed to this report

