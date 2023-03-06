Ankara should drop bid for US F-16s, Turkish official says





In late February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States could not sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey without congressional approval, meaning their concerns about the position of Greece and the candidacies of Sweden and Finland to NATO must be taken into account. “I believe that after the earthquakes, Turkey will give up asking for F-16s because it is a cost package of $20 billion,” Cagri Erhan said, Sputnik reported. He thinks the Turkish government made a mistake by asking for F-16s, which Congress still refuses to give under “a pretext” and which are obsolete and uncompetitive with other jets. “Turkey should immediately take the decision to change its decision from the F-16 to another one. For example, the F-35 was on the table. Turkey expected from the program [to get F-35]. Now we have other options like the Chinese plane, which was sold to Pakistan, the Russian planes and also the Eurofighter plane,” Erhan said. On January 18, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara hoped to overcome difficulties over the F-16s with Washington, noting that the purchase was in line with the two countries’ common strategic interests. In April 2021, the United States kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russian S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Turkey had received an American offer to buy F-16s instead, a generation behind the F-35s. The US Congress has debated whether to include restrictions on the sale of jet aircraft in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal year 2023, while the US State Department has tried to convince lawmakers that the deal was in Washington’s interests. MP/PR

