Can be used as Beijing’s eyes, ears: Arunachal MP urges PM Modi to ban Chinese CCTVs





Arunachal Pradesh MPP Ninong Ering has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ban Chinese CCTV systems in Indian government offices.

New Delhi ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering. (Picture: Facebook)

By Geeta Mohan: An MP for Arunachal Pradeshs Pasighat (west), Ninong Ering, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a ban on Chinese closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems in government offices in India. He mentioned that CCTVs could be Beijing’s eyes and ears. The MP took to Twitter, writing, penned a letter to the Honorable PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji to ban the installation of Chinese CCTV systems in Indian government offices. These CCTVs installed in India can be used as the eyes and ears of Beijing #CCPChina. Citing global media reports, Ering explained the looming threat from China and said several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, had recognized the dangers from China. READ ALSO | Indian and Chinese soldiers clash at Arunachal LAC: what we know so far The Congress leader referred to his previous letter on how Huawei was founded in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese military engineer, and said, “Under Chinese law and governance particularly opaque in practice, Huawei will most likely not be able to refuse Chinese agencies against any request for cooperation in collecting information on India. Chinese law requires Chinese companies to assist in intelligence gathering. READ ALSO | India-China face-off: China’s dual-use airport near Arunachal testifies to the build-up The politician also cited events where China showed hostility towards India and said, “As things stand, while China has repeatedly shown hostility not only towards our ALC but also by attacking India’s IT infrastructure, it is evident that India must take decisive action to curb this looming Chinese threat. Therefore, I will ask you to immediately ban the installation of Chinese CCTV systems in Indian government offices. He also suggested that the banning of Chinese CCTVs could be followed by launching a public awareness campaign, educating people against the use of Chinese CCTVs in their homes. READ ALSO | Arunachal clash: US rebukes China for its tendency to provocation, according to monitoring situation The government should also consider launching a Swadeshi cloud-based server solution to securely store CCTV data wherever it is needed. Given India’s prowess in the IT sector, we are fully capable of dealing with this danger to our national security, he said. Posted on: March 6, 2023

