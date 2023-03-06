John Oliver slams Ron DeSantis, embraces Trump nickname ‘Meatball Ron’ – The Hollywood Reporter





John Oliver spent most of last week tonight talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he called “Business Fred Flintstone.”

He began by mentioning DeSantis’ new book, The Courage to Be Free, joking, “By the way, I have a present for our studio audience. Look under your seats! The gift is… it’s not there! You don’t have to read it. Please!”

Discussing that DeSantis is likely gearing up for a 2024 presidential bid, Oliver noted that one of his rivals would be Donald Trump, “which history has shown, is no easy task.”

For his part, Trump has already come up with nicknames for DeSantis, one of his signature moves during his previous campaigns. These included the “embarrassingly weak” (Oliver’s words) “Ron DeSanctimonious” before moving on to “something with a lot more punch,” Oliver said. This nickname? “Ron with meatballs.”

“I hate to say it, but Trump always got it,” Oliver said. “It’s perfectly stupid, childish and hurtful in a way that’s really hard to articulate.”

Oliver also noted how many commentators called him “Donald Trump with a brain”, deeming that comment to be “meaningful”.

“It’s like saying, ‘This new restaurant is better than that chicken pot pie that fell on a sidewalk,'” Oliver said. “Yeah, it is, but you’re not really giving me much useful information. over there.”

Oliver also brought up a story of a former schoolmate of DeSantis who shared that the future governor would say on his dates that he liked Thai food, but would pronounce it “thigh.” If they corrected him, he would invent an excuse and leave because “he didn’t want a girlfriend who corrected him”, according to this classmate.

“If that’s true, wow,” Oliver said. “Just imagine being on that date.” Oliver then went into a storyline imagining how it might have gone, with the date ultimately left “with the check and the biggest first-date disaster story ever”.

The Last Week Tonight host also explained how often DeSantis appeared on Fox News Channel, citing a report that the network asked him to appear on air 113 times over a four-month period. which averages nearly once a day, and a Fox News producer reportedly offered to let him pick the topic if he agreed to appear on the network.

It’s “just pathetic,” Oliver said. “I’ll put it this way. If Fox News were ever to date DeSantis, they sure wouldn’t correct him when he called her “kitchen.”

Later in the segment, Oliver looked at a Florida law banning books from school libraries unless they’ve been approved. He also noted a law-inspired conservative movement that has sprung up “to get the books they just don’t like removed from libraries.”

He quoted a woman who submitted 21 book challenges in one county; she turned out to be a childless pensioner who admitted that she hadn’t read the books, only “in part”.

“So basically she just went through the books and said, ‘I’m pretty sure nobody should read this,'” Oliver said. “That’s coincidentally how I feel about Ron DeSantos’ new book, but I’m not trying to get it off the shelves, am I?”

