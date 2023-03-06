China ready to take control of Taiwan? Xi Jinping increases his defense budget for the 8th consecutive year





China is increasing its defense spending. PA.

Beijing: Amid ongoing tensions with the United States and European nations, the latest being Germany’s threats to supply Russia with arms against Ukraine, China has increased its defense budget for the eighth year consecutive. Incidentally, another great rival, Japan, recently doubled its defense spending. This comes as China increases pressure on Taiwan. China has increased its defense budget by 7.2% in 2023, up from 7.1% last year. How much will China spend on its military? In the national budget released on Sunday, China raised its defense budget to 1.55 trillion yuan (about $225 billion) this year from 1.45 trillion yuan last year, as Premier Li Keqiang called armed forces to enhance combat readiness. It is worth mentioning that this is the eighth consecutive year that China has announced a single-digit increase in its military budget. China’s defense budget is being watched closely by its neighbors and the United States as a barometer of how aggressively the country will build up its military. As in previous years, the Chinese government did not provide a breakdown of expenditures. He only provided details of the overall amount and the rate of increase. China’s defense budget triples India’s China is the second biggest defense spender after the United States. Washington’s defense budget for 2023 was $816 billion. China’s defense budget continues to be more than three times that of India. The defense expenditures announced by the Indian government in the 2023-2024 budget amounted to Rs 5.94 lakh crore (approximately USD 72.6 billion). In recent years, China has reportedly spent dollars modernizing its defenses in a bid to turn its military into a world-class force rivaling the United States and other Western powers. Over the past year, military tensions between China and the United States have increased, particularly over the status of Taiwan. China views Taiwan as its own territory and believes the US is slowly undermining its core interests and questioning its financial results while being careful to avoid a single drastic action that could give Beijing a clear reason to respond with full force. . China carried out some of the biggest military drills around the island nation in years when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last summer. The Chinese military has carried out major missions In a speech, Keqiang presented the government work report and praised the achievements of the border armed forces without directly referring to the standoff in eastern Ladakh. They have carried out operations in a firm and flexible manner, and they have effectively carried out major missions related to border defense, protection of maritime rights, counter-terrorism and stability maintenance, rescue and disaster relief. disaster response, Covid-19 response, peacekeeping and merchant vessel escort, Li said in the report. The mention of major missions related to border defense was considered important in the context of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) offensive actions in eastern Ladakh in May 2020 along the Line of Actual Control ( LAC) with India, triggering a protracted, virtually icy standoff. relations between the two countries. The two countries have held 17 rounds of high-level military talks to resolve the impasse and the 18th round is expected to take place soon. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.

