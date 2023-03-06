Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested? Everything you need to know as the cops arrive at his house for the Toshakhana case





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan may soon be arrested in connection with the Toshakhana case. Police officials from Islamabad and Punjab arrived at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Sunday afternoon to arrest the former prime minister. Meanwhile, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and supporters have threatened to launch mass protests against the situation.

Imran Khan is reluctant to surrender – Superintendent of Police had entered the room but he was not there,” Islamabad Police shared via Twitter.

Officials said the former prime minister would be transferred to Islamabad under police protection following his arrest. Local media reported that the PTI leader addressed members of his party at an event at his residence in Zaman Park, even as police officers outside were told he was not present. available.

According to court orders, a police team from Islamabad arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan. All operations are being completed with the cooperation of Lahore Police. Legal action will be taken against those who obstruct the execution of court decisions,” read an update tweeted by the police official, roughly translated from Urdu.

Khan has come under scrutiny for buying gifts – including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister – at a discount from the state custodian (Toshakhana) and the sold at a profit. A non-releasable arrest warrant was issued for him earlier this month after the PTI leader failed to appear in court for the third time.

