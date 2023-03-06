WATCH: Ex-Pakistan fly-half Saeed Anwar attacks PM Narendra Modi, calls him ‘Shaitan’ | India News

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani cricket captain Saeed Anwar has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for interrupting his speech during Azaan (call to prayer for Muslims) and describing him as a demon (Shaitan). The former Pakistani cricketer also slammed Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, who also briefly cut off his speech out of respect for Azaan as he addressed a campaign rally last year .

A video has been shared by a verified Twitter account, Pakistan Untold, which shows Anwar delivering a sermon ahead of a large rally at an unknown location and punching PM Modi and Shah for their past gestures of stopping their speech which coincided with Azaan.

In the video, Anwar can be heard saying, “No matter how many times you stop your speech for Azan, you will remain a Satan-possessed Hindu.”

(Zee News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video shared by the Twitter account)

"No matter how many times you stop your speech for Azan You will remain a Satan-possessed Hindu." BTW this mullah is former Pak cricket captain Saeed Anwar whom Indian Hindus have hosted countless times. Imagine the hatred among commoners. pic.twitter.com/tRhdSQ2HJL Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) March 5, 2023

The tweet, which comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with a severe economic crisis and severe food shortage, drew strong reactions from Twitter users, who criticized the former Pakistani cricketer for having insulted Prime Minister Modi, a democratically elected leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier refused to wear a skullcap offered by some Muslim leaders, had cut short his speech after hearing a call for Azaan from a nearby mosque as he addressed a gathering in Gujarat.

Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also briefly interrupted his speech during a rally in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, as “Azaan” (Muslim call to prayer) was taking place at a nearby mosque last year.

Both Prime Minister Modi and the Shah were greeted by the audience, drawing a round of applause from them and chanting slogans to stop their speech after hearing the Muslim call to prayer.

Saeed Anwar, a prolific left-handed batsman, is a retired Pakistani captain for Tests and ODIs. An opening batsman and occasional orthodox slow left-arm bowler, Anwar played international cricket between 1989 and 2003.