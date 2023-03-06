Meeting of NOC members: President Joko Widodo named father of Indonesian sport





Indonesian President Joko Widodo was named the Father of Indonesian Sport during the Indonesian Olympic Committee (Indonesian NOC) Members Meeting at Fairmont Hotel, Senayan, Jakarta on Monday (03/06). This predicate was pinpointed by the proposal of NOC Indonesia President Raja Sapta Oktohari which was accepted by 65 NOC Indonesia members and in the presence of the President of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo who opened the RA. Also present at the opening were Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono who is the Chairman of PB PODSI, Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights

Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej as Chairman of PP PELTI. “President Joko Widodo cares about sports and all of us, the great Indonesian sports family feel it, where respect for sportsmen and sports has been better. On this occasion, we propose and if we crown President Joko Widodo as the father of Indonesian sport. Agreed?” asked Okto, the nickname of King Sapta. The proposal was then approved by 65 NOC Indonesia members. “Of course,” Okto said. Okto said it was not difficult for the NOC of Indonesia to award President Joko Widodo the title of father of Indonesian sport. Because under the leadership of President Joko Widodo, many international sports events could be held in Indonesia, including Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018, Asian Para Games Jakarta 2018, Solo Asian Para Games 2022, as well as various individual events. In addition, President Joko Widodo also extended more thanks to the athletes who had achieved feats. Among other things, increased bonuses for achievement winners in multi-events. “President Joko Widodo has also given an increase in bonuses for athletes. An Olympic medal received an appreciation of IDR 5 billion when I became Chef de Mission at Rio 2016 Olympics, and there was an increase in bonus when the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was again increased by IDR 5.5 billion per medal. Many outstanding athletes were also named State Civil Appliances,” Okto said. Meanwhile, MPR President Bambang Soesatya hailed the predicate that would be given by President Joko Widodo during the meeting of Indonesian NOC members. The man who is also the president of the Indonesian Automobile Association (IMI) assesses the measures taken by NOC Indonesia. “In fact, IMI has already given awards to President Joko Widodo as the father of Indonesian automobile. So what the NOC of Indonesia is doing to name President Joko Widodo as the father of Indonesian sports goes a long way.” , said Bambang. The Indonesian NOC Members’ Meeting discussed the 2022 Accountability Report and 2023 Business Plan presented by the President, Acting Secretary General, Treasurer and Commissioners of the Indonesian NOC. The Indonesian NOC is also awarding prizes to Indonesian athletes at the closing of the Members’ Assembly, which will also be closed by IOC member Erick Thohir. Besides the meeting of members, the Indonesian NOC will also organize an extraordinary congress to discuss the modifications of the statutes and regulations (AD/ART) on Tuesday (07/03).

