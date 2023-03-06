Trump’s age, finances prevent him from holding more rallies





Maggie Haberman has suggested that President Trump may hold fewer rallies due to his age and relatively low campaign money. Trump has received less media attention and raised less money than in previous campaigns, Haberman noted. If indicted, Trump could factor this into his campaign, the New York Times reporter predicted. Loading Something is loading.

Donald Trump’s age and finances could prevent him from holding more campaign rallies than in his previous presidential campaigns, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman has suggested.

Haberman, a senior political correspondent who has covered Trump extensively in recent years, contrasted the former president’s 2024 run with his previous campaigns in Sunday’s “This Week” on ABC News when asked if Trump was carrying out a “real campaign”.

“He’s got some serious people running this campaign. There’s a difference in how it’s run from 2016 to now,” Haberman replied. “We saw someone who caught the eye in 2015 because he was doing all these rallies, and he seemed very in front of you and everywhere.”

Trump was “ubiquitous” in the media during the 2016 election, but “he’s not now,” Haberman said. He kicked off his 2024 campaign months ago in November, but his speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference was “only his fourth real event,” according to Haberman.

“He’s not on Fox much, although they did air his speech live yesterday,” Haberman said. “And that’s a huge contrast. I suspect part of that, why we don’t see large rallies, is, A, his age. I mean, we talk a lot about Biden’s age. Donald Trump is not young.”

Trump is 76 and President Joe Biden is 80.

Haberman continued, “Number two, I don’t think they have the money they once had for this campaign. These rallies are incredibly expensive. And so I think they’re trying to chase news cycles. They did it quite effectively.”

From his November 15 campaign announcement to December 31, 2022, Trump raised $9.5 million, according to Bloomberg. By comparison, he raised $250 million between his November 2020 presidential loss and Jan. 6, 2021, according to TIME.

At CPAC, Trump said he would not drop out of the presidential race if indicted. The former president faces investigations from Georgia, New York and two from the federal government.

An indictment is a “very real possibility” in several jurisdictions, and people “really have to watch how he’s potentially going to incorporate an indictment” into his re-election bid, Haberman said.

