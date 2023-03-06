Xi Jinping vows to boost high-end manufacturing amid US pressure





China will take strong measures to support the development of high-end manufacturing, President Xi Jinping said in his opening remarks at the closely watched National People’s Congress. The manufacturing industry should always be a pillar of China’s strength, Xi told delegates from Jiangsu Province. The country must ensure its technological self-reliance, encourage small and medium-sized enterprises and build global centers for innovation, state broadcaster CCTV said Sunday quoting Xi. The comment, also conveyed in a Xinhua report on Monday, comes amid accelerating transfers of production capacity from China to neighboring countries such as India and Vietnam. Large electronics assemblers from Foxconn Technology Group to GoerTek Inc. are meeting customer demand for a diverse supply chain and creating more facilities outside of China. This is on top of crippling US trade sanctions against China that challenge plans for growth and development of the world’s second-largest economy. Xi, however, issued a resolute note on China’s role as the factory of the world. Also read: Foxconn sales drop despite China reopening I have always said that there are two critical areas for China: one is to protect our rice bowl and the other is to develop manufacturing, the president said. As a great nation of 1.4 billion people, we have to rely on ourselves to solve these two problems. We cannot rely on international markets to save us. India has been particularly successful in becoming an alternative location for electronics factories assembling gadgets, including Apple Inc.’s iPhones, as Beijing and Washington drift apart. Production of the latest generation iPhone has arrived much faster in India this year than with previous iterations, and exports of the handset have doubled. Foxconn is planning a new $700 million factory in India, Bloomberg News reported last week. To secure its autonomy, China could accelerate the localization of information and communications technology and add new supportive policies to its chip sector, according to a Jefferies memo by analysts including Edison Lee. Those moves could come in the second quarter of this year, analysts added. The Biden administrations’ campaign to limit Beijing’s tech advances last week included a new list of blacklisted Chinese tech giants. Among them were server maker Inspur Group and genetics firm BGI, barring them from accessing certain US technologies. Inspur has been a partner for US giants like Intel Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc., helping them gain a foothold in China. Chinese officials have said massive domestic demand will help keep the global technology supply chain centered in the country. At the opening of the NPC, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang called for a national strategy to achieve breakthroughs in key technology areas such as semiconductors and advanced machinery. SHARE Copy link

Posted on March 6, 2023

