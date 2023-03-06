Pakistan bans media broadcast of ex-PM Imran Khan’s speeches





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan’s media regulator has banned the broadcast of speeches by former prime minister Imran Khan as police arrived at one of his homes to issue another court summons for the ousted prime minister, reports said. officials on Monday.

The development is the latest in a political tussle between the former cricketer-turned-Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for a snap election.

The ban by Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on Sunday and came into effect on Monday. It covers the broadcast of recorded and live speeches by Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament last April. The ban follows a particularly fiery speech by Khan, who has many grassroots supporters, lambasting Sharif’s government and the country’s all-powerful military.

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, now in opposition, denounced the ban. Fawad Chaudhry, a senior party leader, told The Associated Press that the measure reflects the nervousness of the government and its fear that Khan’s party could win the next elections in two provincial assemblies.

The media regulator said it imposed the ban on what it described as baseless allegations by Khan against state authorities and institutions, a benchmark typically used for the military. He said Khan was spreading hatred against state institutions and officials, which is detrimental to the maintenance of law and order.

A breach of the ban by any media outlet would result in its license being revoked, the regulator said. Hours later, private broadcaster ARY was taken off the air for airing Khans’ speech on Sunday. Rival Geo TV presenter Hamid Mir, a strong voice for media freedom and a victim of state-controlled censorship in recent years, criticized the action.

Earlier on Sunday, police arrived at Khan’s home in the city of Lahore with a warrant for his arrest, suspecting him of avoiding court appearances over the illegal sale of state gifts he had received as a as Prime Minister and concealment of assets in the Electoral Court.

However, Khan’s aides told police he was at his other home in the capital Islamabad. After the officers left the scene, Khan appeared outside the residence and gave the speech cited for the ban. He spoke in front of the cameras, accusing an unnamed army general of spearheading the arrests of his party leaders in recent months.

Khan, 70, has faced a series of charges from Sharif’s government, with several lawsuits brought against him. Last week marked his first court appearance since being shot in the leg by a gunman during a protest rally in November. He was responding to a summons for corruption in a separate case against him.

After appearing in court in Islamabad last Tuesday, the judge approved bail in Khan’s case, months after police filed terrorism charges against him for allegedly inciting people to violence. The bond excuses him from appearing in court until a trial begins.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing and accuses Sharif’s government of conspiring with the United States to oust him. He provided no evidence for his claims, and both Washington and Sharif denied the allegations.

In October, an electoral tribunal disqualified Khan from holding public office and he was stripped of his seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

Also on Sunday, Khan wrote to the country’s Supreme Court, asking that he be allowed to appear in court via video-link, allegedly due to death threats. In the appeal, Khan said there were 74 cases pending against him in various courts and that having to appear in person would put him at further risk.

The standoff between the Khan government and Sharifs has rocked Pakistan as it struggles with a severe economic crisis. The country is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund on how to relaunch a bailout package originally agreed in 2019 when Khan was in power.

