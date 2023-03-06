Low-key reception for Trump at Tory summit as 2024 race heats up





Supporters hold a banner as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md. (Alex Brandon/AP)

OXON HILL, Md. Former President Donald Trump regaled his followers Saturday night in suburban Washington with promises of retaliation against their mutual enemies, but the reception was relatively subdued compared to his past raucous speeches during the event.

“In 2016, I declared that I am your voice,” Trump told the ballroom filled with his staunchest loyalists at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), to the loudest applause of the night. . Today I add: I am your warrior, I am your justice and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution. I will totally erase the deep state.

But about 20% of the seats were empty, and Trump struggled at times to get a raise with his applause lines, including a long riff about homeless military veterans being treated worse than undocumented immigrants.

CPAC’s annual event attracts a wide range of Republican Party activists, lawmakers, donors and other right-wing influencers. The event hailed by some as Woodstock for conservatives was seen as a mandatory campaign stop for GOP presidential hopefuls, though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence both skipped the 2023 conference, perhaps aware that Trump would easily win his straw poll. Longtime figures on the right, like conservative media giant Fox News, also skipped the conference this year. And the crowd included fewer college Republicans than in recent years.

Sany Dash, one of the vendors selling Trump and MAGA merchandise at the conference, said the crowd isn’t what it was just a few years ago. The showroom had more space and fewer vendors and activists.

His Trumpism, he opened it all up, Dash said. His Trumps party.

Former President Donald Trump. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

DeSantis, who remains Trump’s main challenger for the nomination in early polls, courted Republican megadonors Thursday night in Florida at a competing conference hosted by the Club for Growth. The governor rallied Republicans in Texas Friday night and will deliver a campaign-style speech at the Reagan Library in Southern California on Sunday.

The story continues

Other White House hopefuls, however, attended CPAC, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is reportedly considering a campaign, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who recently announced her candidacy. .

But in the halls of the Gaylord Convention Center in suburban Washington last weekend, Trump reigned supreme. He topped the annual CPAC poll with 62% support, compared to 20% who wanted to see DeSantis win the nomination. Haley was heckled by Trump supporters after her speech. We love Trump! We love Trump! shouted some attendees.

When you have someone who is a sitting president and a real active player, it becomes their playground, so to speak, pro-Trump commentator Jeffrey Lord told Yahoo News.

It was Reagan’s, and the day he came every year, in black tie, and he made a funny speech. And everybody worshiped it, said the Lord. But the harsh reality is that he is gone. And, you know, Trump is here, and everyone loves him.

Beyond the halls of CPAC, Trump also holds a commanding position in the race. He recently regained the lead in a hypothetical matchup with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the nomination, with 45% favoring him and 41% backing DeSantis, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released last week.

