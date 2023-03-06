President Jokowi urges Minister of Health to overcome shortage of continental specialist doctors





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin to find a solution to address the lack of specialist and superspecialist doctors in Indonesia. “Indeed, the problem is that we still have problems in the country, there is still a shortage of medical specialists or sub-specialists. I have already whisperedPak Menkes must be taken care of,” Indonesian President Jokowi said in Bandung, West Java. President Jokowi conveyed it during the inauguration of Bandung Mayapada Hospital at Jalan Terusan Buah Batu number 5, Bandung City, West Java. President Jokowi said at least 2 million Indonesians still travel abroad for treatment. “Actually, we have a hospital like this. Nearly 2 million people, about 1 million people went to Malaysia, about 750,000 people went to Singapore, and the rest went to Japan, America, Germany and other places. Can we continue?” added the president. From these conditions, President Jokowi said that at least IDR 165 trillion of foreign currency was lost. “Medical devices (medical devices) are already good, but there are still many that are not good. This needs to be corrected so that hospital services to the community are better,” the president said. President Jokowi also asked Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Education and Culture Minister Nadiem Makarim to address the issue of medical education. “I asked the Minister of Health and later I will pass it on to the Minister of Education and Culture for the training of medical specialistsmultiplyand make it easier so that really all of our sick people can be cared for,” the president added. Not to mention, President Jokowi praised the services of Mayapada Hospital in Bandung. “Actually, I wanted to ask the general manager of Mayapada Bandung, not only to serve the upper middle class, but also to serve BPJS, but it turns out that BPJS is already served, there are a lot of them,” said the president. . Attending the inauguration were Mrs. Iriana Jokowi, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Member of the Presidential Advisory Board who is also the founder of Mayapada Group Dato Sri Tahir Tahir, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, Mayor of Bandung Yana Mulyana, and other related officials. Mayapada Hospital Bandung City or Mayapada Hospital Bandung (MHBD) has just started operating from Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Mayapada Hospital Bandung implements the conceptgreen hospitalbased on comfort and environmental safety. This concept can be seen from the design of the hospital building using large windows so that all treatment rooms receive natural sunlight. The hospital also uses non-toxic and environmentally friendly materials to reduce carbon emissions in the hospital environment, as well as to save electricity and water. Mayapada Hospital in Bandung has also created a Healing Garden, which is a space that aims to allow patients and their families to performself healingon each floor to facilitate the use of the patient or his family while waiting for the intervention of the medical personnel. Source: Between

