PM Modi – ThePrint – ANIFeed

New Delhi [India]March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the way India’s pharmaceutical sector has won the trust of the world during the Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented.

He made the remarks during a post-budget webinar on the topic of “health and medical research.”

“The way the Indian pharmaceutical sector has won the trust of the world during the Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented. We have to capitalize on that,” the prime minister said.

This was the ninth in a series of 12 webinars hosted by the government. The objective behind organizing the webinars is to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Notably, India has not only provided life-saving vaccines to its own people, but has also provided vaccines worldwide. Under Vaccine Maitri, India has supplied vaccines to 100 countries and supplied medicines to around 150 countries during the pandemic.

During the webinar, Prime Minister Modi also said his government’s goal is to use technology more in the health sector.

“We want to provide timely health care to all citizens through the digital health ID system. 10 million teleconsultations were carried out through the government’s eSanjeevani telemedicine service,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi also said that one of the main goals of the government is that people should have testing facilities and better primary healthcare close to home.

“Critical health infrastructure is being put in place in small towns and townships as part of Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission. Not only do small towns receive hospitals, but an ecosystem related to the health sector has also been developed,” he added. (ANI)

