Trump fires up sleepy CPAC conference with MAGA fans





Former President Donald Trump turned this year’s fairly sleepy and sparsely attended CPAC into a rowdy campaign event on Saturday as attendees dressed in relics from his 2016 and 2020 campaigns clamored for his attention.

As more Republican leaders distanced themselves from Trump after many of the candidates he endorsed in the 2022 midterms lost their races, the ex-prez had a dedicated group of fanatics. extreme right that rooted him at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Port in Maryland.

“We will never go back to a party that wants to give unlimited money to fight endless wars abroad, but demands that we cut veterans’ benefits and pension benefits at home,” Trump said.

He also criticized “rooted political dynasties in both parties” – an apparent reference to the Bush family, which has opposed him for years.

“I stand before you because we are going to finish what we started,” Trump told the crowd. “With you on my side… we will get rid of the political class that hates our country.

“We will appropriately expose and treat RINOS [Republicans in Name Only]we will kick Joe Biden out of the White House, and we will free America from these wicked and scoundrels once and for all.

“We’re going to finish what we started,” former President Donald Trump promised.AP

Saturday was a stark contrast to the first two days of CPAC on Thursday and Friday, when the main hall for the event was about half full and most people in the crowd were dressed in business suits. A handful of them have quietly told the Post that they favor Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who looks set to officially throw his hat in the ring for the Republican presidential primary.

But the size of the crowd and its behavior changed on Saturday, when disco music played over the loudspeakers and seats were mostly filled by 5 p.m., half an hour before Trump took the stage.

While exact turnout was unknown, 2,028 attendees — hordes with Trump’s name embroidered on their clothes — took part in the conference straw poll on Saturday, including 62% who said they intended to vote for him.

The former president had a dedicated group of far-right bigots who rooted for him at CPAC. Mark Peterson / Redux for NY Post

“I didn’t know it was a rally,” Trump said after the crowd chanted his name. “But it really is a rally, isn’t it?”

DeSantis came in second in Saturday’s poll with 20%. He did not attend the conference, but the audience cheered when CPAC aired a promotional video featuring the governor speaking at a previous conference.

One of Trump’s previously announced challengers, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, took the stage on Thursday. Haley, 51, gave an articulate speech calling for a “new generation” of leaders in Washington – without explicitly mentioning the 76-year-old elephant in the room, Trump.

Trump supporters lined up for a private reception with the former president at CPAC.Mark Peterson/Redux for NY Post

“My fellow conservatives, we have lost the popular vote in the last seven out of eight presidential elections. We failed to earn the trust of a majority of Americans,” she said. “If you’re tired of losing, trust a new generation. And if you want to win not just as a party, but as a country, then support me: I’m here to ask for your vote.

In the CPAC straw poll, she received single-digit support, and audience members booed on Saturday when the announcer read her name.

Attendee Suzzanne Mock, dressed head-to-toe in MAGA gear — including a bright billboard reading “TRUMP” on her hat, said no other Republican can inspire excitement like the nation’s 45th president.

Supporters hold a flag as former President Donald Trump speaks to CPAC.AP

“We needed [Trump] in 2016, and we need him so much more in 2024 after what Joe Biden did to this once great nation,” she said. “So I’m definitely here to cheer on former and future President of the United States Donald J. Trump today.”

CPAC attendee Melissa Cornwell, wearing a red, white and blue sequined jacket, said she traveled halfway across the country with her group “Trump Tribe of Texans” to watch the former president speak at CPAC.

Although the energy at the conference was generally more subdued than in previous years, she said she felt the excitement build on Saturday.

“This is just the beginning of the presidential kickoff, and I’m so sad some [MAGA supporters] didn’t show up because they’re amazing men and women who chose not to show up, and that’s their choice,” the Beaumont, Texas resident said. “But we’re here to let the world know that Trump will be the next president in 2024.”

Former President Donald Trump told the crowd, “For those who have been wronged and betrayed, ‘I am your retribution’.” Mark Peterson/Redux for NY Post

Cornwell added that while she “absolutely adores[s]“Haley, the former ambassador or DeSantis would rather be her choice for vice president.

“That’s what makes America great, because we all have the right to choose. And I think it will be fun with her in the race,” she said of Haley. “But in the end, we know Donald Trump will get the nomination.”

Trump galvanized the crowd as he ended his speech by saying, “In 2016, I said, ‘I am your voice.'”

“Today I add, ‘I am your warrior. I am your judge.’”

“And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, ‘I am your retribution.'”

