Lukashenko and Xi Jinping approve long-term cooperation guidelines

MINSK, March 6 (BelTA) The leaders of Belarus and China have signed documents defining the mechanisms and principles that will guide bilateral cooperation for decades to come, First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov said on the airwaves of Belarus 1 TV channel commenting on the results of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s state visit to China, BelTA informs.

This was a state visit, which is the highest level of diplomatic and political interaction between countries. Second, we were looking forward to this visit. The coronavirus pandemic, sanctions, rapidly changing external environment, aggressive movements of Western countries are changing the pattern of economic contacts. We were looking forward to this visit for a simple reason: the President of Belarus is a friend of Xi Jinping. This was clearly demonstrated during the state visit. They are friends, which gave an appropriate impetus, an appropriate signal to the people responsible for carrying out the tasks that had been set previously and the tasks that were agreed upon by the two leaders during this State visit. This is probably the most important thing, Nikolai Snopkov said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister added that government agencies have signed a large number of practical agreements, contracts, memoranda. In addition, more than ten specific contracts have been signed between companies. Its very important. It translates into numbers, it’s appreciable. However, agreements destined for the future are even more important. Second, in fact, the two leaders have signed mechanisms, approaches, guidelines, principles that will pave the way for cooperation for decades to come. Leaders have shown the way. We are going there, in this sense, we have once again reaffirmed our will to move forward hand in hand – this is the third main result of the visit, he noted. Of course, some fear being affected by the so-called secondary sanctions. At the same time, I think this visit dotted all the i’s. We are moving forward with China on the basis of a new level of cooperation – an all-weather strategic partnership, Nikolai Snopkov added.