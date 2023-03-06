Former Prime Minister Johnson may have misled parliament, committee finds





LONDON: The father of an eight-year-old victim of the Manchester Arena bombing has said he will sue Britain’s intelligence agency MI5 for being largely responsible for the attack, according to British media. Andrew Roussos, who is the father of Saffie who died in an attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017, said he was seeking legal advice to look into the failings of UK security services . Roussos said he intended to sue MI5 for bearing most of the blame for the attack, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds, adding they had missed opportunities to arrest bomber Salman Abedi. Speaking on Times Radio, he said: It’s the only way to learn, everyone learns by hitting them hard in the pocket, I’m sorry to say. He continued: In 2017 (the UK was) at the highest level of alert and everyone was warned of an attack in this country and MI5 whose only job, they are well funded and well equipped, had information about Abedi. If they had learned any lessons, they would not have allowed Abedi to enter this arena, so yes, MI5 has, for me, the biggest responsibility. A high level of evidence was assessed regarding the circumstances of the atrocity between September 7, 2020 and February 15 last year. He highlighted a series of missed opportunities at the arena site to identify Abedi as a threat before walking through the lobby to the City Room and detonating his shrapnel-laden device. Roussos’ lawyers, Broudie Jackson Canter, said they were considering a possible claim in the UK High Court, based on Section 2 of the Human Rights Act, which protects the right to life. A statement from the firm read: Good to say that Manchester were unprepared that night, which they were not, and the arena was therefore unprepared for such an attack, for me knowing the information we knew at the start, Salman Abedi should not have done in that arena that night, there were too many missed chances. Following MI5’s apology for its shortcomings in preventing the attack, Roussos said it was too late for him and added: I cannot accept an apology for losing Saffie, I want Saffie back in my life and I can’t have this, excuses for disappearing. 22 opportunities to stop the abuser, how can I accept an apology? He continued: If you want to make an apology something meaningful, apologizing from day one would mean a lot more than waiting for an investigation to see if you are somehow to blame for it. this attack.

