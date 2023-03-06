President Jokowi visits refugee post of Pertamina Plumpang TBBM fire victims





President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo directly inspected the fire evacuation site of Pertamina Plumpang Fuel Oil Terminal (TBBM) in Rasela Child Friendly Integrated Public Space (RPTRA), Rawa Badak Selatan, Jakarta, on Sunday March 5, 2023. Arriving around 9:50 a.m. WIB, the President and Ms Iriana saw firsthand the condition of the victims who were currently seeking shelter in emergency tents. The President and Ibu Iriana also held a dialogue and distributed food to the refugees in the tents. In his statement after the examination, the president expressed his condolences to the victims. The President hopes that the victims will show patience and firmness in the face of this disaster. I would like to express my condolences to the victims of the Plumpang incident, the president said. Meanwhile, BNPB chief Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto said in a separate statement that so far 17 people have died as a result of the incident. In addition, 49 people were seriously injured, 2 people were slightly injured, 18 people are unknown and another 1,085 people are still seeking refuge in several refugee camps. There are 1,085 registered refugee souls scattered in the refugee camps. It is true that the place cannot be centralized in one. So some are in PMI office, some are in As-Sholihin Mosque, some are in sub-district office, some are in Rawa Badak Selatan, some are in Walang Golkar building, some are in Ministry of Transmigration and ‘Energy offices, some are at Al Muhajirin Mosque, some are in Pulomas, and of course there are also some in the tents built there, Suharyanto said. Also accompanying the President and Mrs. Iriana in this review, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendi, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Head of BNPB, Acting Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono and CEO of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati.

