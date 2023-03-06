Opposition leaders write to Prime Minister Modi on misuse of central agencies; criticizes the arrest of Manish Sisodia





Leaders of nine opposition parties including Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, K Chandrasekhar Rao have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging ‘gross abuse’ of central agencies against opposition members . The other signatories of the letter are Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (National Conference of Jammu and Kashmir), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena, UBT) and Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi party. “The blatant misuse of central agencies against members of the opposition seems to suggest that we have moved from a democracy to an autocracy. The misuse of central agencies and constitutional offices like that of the governor – settling scores in outside the electoral battlefield is strongly condemnable because it does not bode well for our democracy, the letter states. Highlighting the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with Delhi liquor policy irregularities, the leaders said the charges against the AAP chief were flatly baseless and looked like a political plot. Also Read: Excise Scam: CBI Gets 2 More Days in Custody of Manish Sisodias His arrest angered people across the country. Sisodia is recognized globally for transforming Delhi’s school education. His arrest will be held up around the world as an example of a political witch hunt and will confirm what the world only suspected – that India’s democratic values ​​are under threat under an authoritarian BJP regime, they alleged. Citing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy as examples, the leaders claimed investigative agencies were delaying cases against opposition politicians, who join the BJP. “Since 2014, there has been a marked increase in the number of raids, complaints lodged and arrests of opposition leaders. Be it Lalu Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Azam Khan (Samajwadi Party), Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh (NCP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), central agencies have often raised suspicions that they worked as extended wings of the Center, they said. Also Read: Gautam Adanis’ Older Brother Vinod Adani Operates Shell Companies in Collusion with Chinese Nationals, Congress Alleges It is clear that the agencies have their priorities misplaced. Following the release of an international forensic financial research report, SBI and LIC lost more than Rs 78,000 crore in market capitalization of their shares due to exposure to a certain company, they alleged. Quoting the governors of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana and the lieutenant governor of Delhi, the leaders accused these offices of acting in violation of constitutional provisions and frequently obstructing the governance of the state.

