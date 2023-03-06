George Conway makes an ominous prediction about Donald Trump





George Conway made an ominous prediction on Saturday about the actions former President Donald Trump will take ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Conway, a lawyer and former Republican, has become a vocal critic of Trump in recent years, helping to launch the anti-Trump organization Lincoln Project. He frequently offers criticism of the former president, who is running in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

On Twitter, he shared a New York Times article late Saturday night reporting that Trump intended to pursue his presidential bid whether or not he was indicted amid his ongoing legal battles.

Trump faces several legal challenges — two Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations into his conduct surrounding the 2020 presidential election and whether he unlawfully kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, an investigation Georgia on his actions surrounding the 2020 election in the state, and a Manhattan investigation into silent payments he allegedly made in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair. Trump maintains his innocence in every investigation.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland on Saturday. Inset, George Conway is seen April 17, 2017. Conway predicted on Saturday that Trump will foment violence over the next 18 months as he faces multiple legal investigations. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In response to news that a potential impeachment would not prevent Trump from running for president, Conway issued a warning about how Trump might react to legal losses.

The Lincoln Project co-founder has predicted that at some point over the next year and a half, Trump will “foment violence” as his legal troubles continue.

“As I said, over the next 18 months there is a high likelihood that Trump will: (1) be indicted (more than once); (2) obtains provisional release; (3) wins the GOP presidential nomination; and (4) fomenting violence,” Conway tweeted.

Trump’s critics had previously accused him of inciting violence during the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, in which a crowd of his supporters – allegedly motivated by his baseless claims that the he 2020 election had been stolen via widespread voter fraud – violently stormed the Capitol. build in a failed effort to force Congress to block President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

However, Trump has maintained his innocence in each of the legal inquiries into his conduct surrounding the Capitol riot, accusing prosecutors of launching baseless politically motivated investigations.

Conway and his wife Kellyanne Conway, who served as Trump’s top adviser for most of his presidency, announced their divorce on Saturday.

Will Trump incite violence amid legal troubles? Other experts weigh in

Other legal experts have also predicted that Trump is likely to incite violence as part of his legal investigations.

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said last month that Trump could launch a “violent attack” if indicted in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into whether his appeal to Secretary of Georgia state Brad Raffensperger in which he allegedly asked him to “find” enough votes to swing the 2020 election in his favor violated election interference laws.

“On the day that Donald Trump is indicted and is due to appear for an arraignment on this indictment, his first court appearance, he will post ‘Come to Atlanta on my arraignment day. Will be wild,’” Kirschner said during an appearance on Dean Obeidallah’s show. “Here we go again.”

Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, predicted last September that Trump would call for political violence if allies turned against him amid his legal troubles.

“The window of opportunity for Donald to get out of this is closing due to the seriousness of the potential charges against him,” she said. “And what have we seen in the past? He’s going for violence. When he said President Biden was calling for political violence, he was planning, as usual. That’s what Donald is going to call as that he gets more and more cornered.”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office and attempted to reach Conway for comment.

