Donald Trump will absolutely stay in the 2024 race if indicted

Former President Donald Trump won a poll overwhelmingly after delivering a speech riddled with lies at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, an annual event that has seen crowds dwindle this year, with many prominent Republicans having refused to attend.

When reporters asked if Trump would stay in the running if indicted, he replied: Oh, absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving. He added that it will probably improve my numbers, but it’s a very bad thing for America. It is very bad for the country.

This is the final battle, Trump told a small crowd dramatically. They know it, I know it, you know it, everyone knows it. That’s it. Either they win or we win, and if they win, we have no country left.

We have no choice. If we don’t, our country will be lost forever, Trump continued. People are tired of RINOs and globalists. They want to see America First.

He added: We had a Republican Party run by freaks, neo-conservatives, globalists, open-border fanatics and jerks. We will never return to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush.

In addition to these existential and grandiose words, Trump spewed a number of lies. He repeated one of his favorite lies that he won the second election over President Joe Biden. He also claimed that he had completed construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, that the Obama administration had only provided Ukraine with blankets and that the murder rate in Manhattan was like no one else. had never seen.

Trump won 62% of the vote; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not announced his intention to run for the White House, came in second with 20% of the vote. Five percent of the vote went to Perry Johnson, a businessman who announced his candidacy for the White House on Thursday and ran unsuccessfully for governor of Michigan (he was later accused of signing thousands of invalid nomination signatures by the state election office).

The former presidents’ win in the mock polls isn’t all that surprising, as he’s won the last five CPAC mock polls. At the CPACs Texas event in August, Trump garnered 69% of the vote to DeSantiss’ 24%. Beyond previous victories, this particular CPAC win for Trump isn’t too shocking, as this crowd is known to be particularly pro-Trump.

It’s an audience that supports President Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y) said. Not only did the event feature plenty of Trump-branded gear for sale, but when he took the stage, Trump was introduced as the next President of the United States.

While Trump’s likeness was ubiquitous at CPAC, DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Penceboth were seen as two of Trump’s main rivals in 2024.

