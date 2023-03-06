Politics
Xi Jinping stresses high-quality development in China’s modernization effort
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Sunday that high-quality development is the first and most important task in building a modern socialist country in all respects.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a deliberation with other deputies from the Jiangsu Province delegation at the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s highest legislature.
Efforts should be made to fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts and better coordinate effective quality improvement with appropriate quantity expansion in economic development, Xi said.
The country should relentlessly deepen reform and opening-up and transform the development pattern to accelerate the formation of sustainable institutions and mechanisms for high-quality development, he said.
China’s development should serve to continuously enhance people’s sense of accomplishment, happiness and security, the Chinese leader said.
In an approving attitude, he spoke about the government work report and acknowledged Jiangsu Province’s achievements in various fields, including economic and social development and Party building over the past five years.
Accelerating efforts to achieve greater self-sufficiency and strengthen science and technology is the path China should take to promote high-quality development, Xi said.
To open up new spaces and arenas for development, and promote new engines of growth and new strengths in the face of fierce international competition, China ultimately needs to rely on scientific and technological innovation.
Building self-sufficiency and strength in science and technology is crucial to transforming China into a major modern socialist country in all respects on schedule, Xi added.
He called for accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, promoting cooperation among industries, universities and research institutions, supporting top scientists to conduct original and pioneering research to achieve scientific and technological breakthroughs, as well as to ensure self-sufficiency in key areas and key linkages.
Efforts should be made to build industrial science and technology innovation centers with global outreach and deepen the reform of the science and technology system, he stressed to NPC deputies.
Accelerating the establishment of a new development standard is the strategic priority in pursuing high-quality development, Xi said. He called for efforts to integrate the implementation of the domestic demand expansion strategy with deepening supply-side structural reform and faster upgrading of the industrial system.
Noting that the real economy should be the focus of further economic development, Xi stressed advancing reforms in key areas, coordinating between building a modern infrastructure system and a market system. high-end, and widening institutional openness.
Xi stressed that strengthening agriculture is the foundation of a modern great socialist country and promoting the modernization of agriculture is an essential condition for achieving high-quality development.
China must take concrete measures to ensure a stable and secure supply of important grains and agricultural products. The country should promote and develop new industries and new forms of enterprises in rural areas and expand channels for farmers to increase their incomes and become wealthy, he said.
He further stressed that China should speed up the construction of a beautiful and harmonious countryside, in which it is good to live and work.
The country should improve science and technology and promote reforms, to give impetus and vitality to agricultural and rural development, he said.
Xi noted that people’s happiness and well-being are the ultimate goals of promoting high-quality development. Rank-level governance and ensuring people’s well-being are crucial to people’s immediate interests and fundamental to promoting common prosperity and building high-quality lives, he said.
He urged Party committees and governments at all levels to bear these tasks in mind and strive to carry them out at all times to produce concrete results.
Xi stressed the need to improve the basic public service system, noting that efforts should be made to facilitate the employment of key groups, regulate income distribution and improve the social security system and services for the elderly and minors.
He added that the COVID-19 prevention and control work in the new phase should be carried out in a solid and meticulous manner, stressing the need to continuously improve public health, disease prevention and control systems and China medical services.
To promote high-quality development, it is necessary to maintain and strengthen the Party’s overall leadership and ensure the full and strict autonomy of the Party, Xi said.
|
Sources
2/ http://portuguese.people.com.cn/n3/2023/0306/c309806-10217141.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping stresses high-quality development in China’s modernization effort
- Donald Trump will absolutely stay in the 2024 race if indicted
- 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers in preparation: PM Modi
- Jokowi inaugurates the Mayapada hospital in the city of Bandung
- 14 Times Hollywood Celebrities Supported (Or Backstabbed) Each Other In Unexpected Ways
- Full 2023 NFL Combine Test Results for Georgia Football Players
- March Madness Auto Bid Tracker for 2023 NCAA Tournaments
- ChatGPT vs Google Bard – What’s the Biggest Difference and Who’s the Winner?
- A month after the earthquake, urgent action is needed to ensure northwest Syria is not left behind – Refugees International
- Adelaide Festival actor Aleh Sidorchyk apologizes for indecently touching a passenger on a flight to Australia
- Lessons from Dream India 2047
- Shatrughan Sinha Recalls His Inhibitions About Entering Bollywood With Scarred Face: ‘I Felt Embarrassed’