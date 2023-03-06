Xi Jinping stresses high-quality development in China’s modernization effort

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Sunday that high-quality development is the first and most important task in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a deliberation with other deputies from the Jiangsu Province delegation at the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s highest legislature.

Efforts should be made to fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts and better coordinate effective quality improvement with appropriate quantity expansion in economic development, Xi said.

The country should relentlessly deepen reform and opening-up and transform the development pattern to accelerate the formation of sustainable institutions and mechanisms for high-quality development, he said.

China’s development should serve to continuously enhance people’s sense of accomplishment, happiness and security, the Chinese leader said.

In an approving attitude, he spoke about the government work report and acknowledged Jiangsu Province’s achievements in various fields, including economic and social development and Party building over the past five years.

Accelerating efforts to achieve greater self-sufficiency and strengthen science and technology is the path China should take to promote high-quality development, Xi said.

To open up new spaces and arenas for development, and promote new engines of growth and new strengths in the face of fierce international competition, China ultimately needs to rely on scientific and technological innovation.

Building self-sufficiency and strength in science and technology is crucial to transforming China into a major modern socialist country in all respects on schedule, Xi added.

He called for accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, promoting cooperation among industries, universities and research institutions, supporting top scientists to conduct original and pioneering research to achieve scientific and technological breakthroughs, as well as to ensure self-sufficiency in key areas and key linkages.

Efforts should be made to build industrial science and technology innovation centers with global outreach and deepen the reform of the science and technology system, he stressed to NPC deputies.

Accelerating the establishment of a new development standard is the strategic priority in pursuing high-quality development, Xi said. He called for efforts to integrate the implementation of the domestic demand expansion strategy with deepening supply-side structural reform and faster upgrading of the industrial system.

Noting that the real economy should be the focus of further economic development, Xi stressed advancing reforms in key areas, coordinating between building a modern infrastructure system and a market system. high-end, and widening institutional openness.

Xi stressed that strengthening agriculture is the foundation of a modern great socialist country and promoting the modernization of agriculture is an essential condition for achieving high-quality development.

China must take concrete measures to ensure a stable and secure supply of important grains and agricultural products. The country should promote and develop new industries and new forms of enterprises in rural areas and expand channels for farmers to increase their incomes and become wealthy, he said.

He further stressed that China should speed up the construction of a beautiful and harmonious countryside, in which it is good to live and work.

The country should improve science and technology and promote reforms, to give impetus and vitality to agricultural and rural development, he said.

Xi noted that people’s happiness and well-being are the ultimate goals of promoting high-quality development. Rank-level governance and ensuring people’s well-being are crucial to people’s immediate interests and fundamental to promoting common prosperity and building high-quality lives, he said.

He urged Party committees and governments at all levels to bear these tasks in mind and strive to carry them out at all times to produce concrete results.

Xi stressed the need to improve the basic public service system, noting that efforts should be made to facilitate the employment of key groups, regulate income distribution and improve the social security system and services for the elderly and minors.

He added that the COVID-19 prevention and control work in the new phase should be carried out in a solid and meticulous manner, stressing the need to continuously improve public health, disease prevention and control systems and China medical services.

To promote high-quality development, it is necessary to maintain and strengthen the Party’s overall leadership and ensure the full and strict autonomy of the Party, Xi said.