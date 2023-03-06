Turkey-Syria earthquake devastation counted, one month after DW 05/03/2023

At least 50,000 people have died, millions have lost their homes and 214,000 buildings have collapsed or are at risk of collapsing since two earthquakes hit the region on February 6. Millions of people still need urgent help.

Deaths and damage span 11 provinces of Turkey alone. A month later, the toll is expected to rise further as many victims have not yet been identified. Many people have still not been officially registered as deceased, as survivors continue to search for their loved ones. Asked by DW about the number of people still missing, the Turkish Justice Ministry did not comment.

Earthquake devastation covers 11 provinces in Turkey Image: ELOISA LOPEZ/REUTERS

Immediately after the earthquakes, the grief of the survivors mixed with anger. People began to ask how it was possible that so many buildings that were supposed to be earthquake proof had simply collapsed, blaming the authorities and blaming them for negligence.

In many cases, construction companies do not appear to have followed building safety codes. To date, nearly 1,000 people are formally suspected of having circumvented the construction rules. At least 235 people have been arrested, 330 are under judicial supervision and four are in pre-trial detention. Arrest warrants have also been issued for 270 other suspects. Five are overseas, 82 have already been released and 32 are deceased.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority had warned of the potentially catastrophic consequences of an earthquake years ago. It had also prepared and published plans from 2019 to 2021 to reduce disaster risk.

In 2020, one of these plans predicted that a magnitude 7.5 earthquake would occur in Kahramanmaras province. This prediction came true on February 6.

In 2020, scientists predicted a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaras Image: ISSAM ABDALLAH/REUTERS

Millions of children injured, displaced in Turkey

According to UNICEF, around 5 million children have been affected by the earthquakes. On March 1, Turkey’s Ministry of Family and Social Services said that of the 1,911 children rescued from the ruins who did not require heavy medical intervention, 1,543 were returned to their families. Nearly 100 remain in the custody of the ministry itself and 81 have yet to be identified.

The ministry dismissed reports that some of the children had been handed over to Islamist groups and associations with official ties. However, Halk TV, a channel critical of the government, reported that 60 children were placed in three buildings in Istanbul’s Beykoz district where they were apparently in the custody of Islamist groups.

DW’s Turkish Service also reported that nine children had been taken from their parents and enrolled in a Koranic school linked to the radical Ismailaga branch of the Sufi order.

Turkey faces elections, billions in reconstruction costs

As Turkey heads towards presidential and parliamentary elections later this year, the government is under fire. The campaign was briefly halted after the earthquake, but now appears to have started up again in earnest.

On March 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the opposition in a speech and signaled that the elections would be brought forward from June to May 14, confirming an announcement he made in January before the disaster. “The people will do, God willing and as the time draws near, what is needed on May 14,” he said in Ankara. A presidential decree is expected on Friday to formalize this date.

It is not yet known how voting will go in the cities most affected by the earthquakes. It has been suggested that voters in the earthquake zone could vote in other cities for the presidential vote, but not for the legislative elections.

Turkey: Experts inspect buildings left standing after earthquake To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The gigantic task of reconstruction comes when Turkey is already in the midst of an economic crisis. The World Bank calculated that the quake caused property damage worth at least $34.2 billion ($32.5 billion). According to the Turkish Statistical Office, about 14 million people live in the 11 major cities in the earthquake zone. The regional economy, which represents about 9.8% of the country’s GDP, is based on agriculture and livestock, as well as textiles, steel and energy.

Economist Mahfi Egilmez, former Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, has published a detailed study on the economic consequences of earthquakes. He calculated that the removal of debris, the repair of damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, the construction of new homes and the state financial assistance of $2.5 billion will reach a total of $48.7 billion. dollars. Of this amount, $27 billion would go to the construction of new housing.

Economists have said the destruction will lead to increased demand for many goods and services, which in turn will fuel inflation, which is already high. Murat Kubilay, another economist, told DW he expects inflation to reach at least 50% by the end of 2023.

Freedom of speech and of the press has been further restricted in Turkey since the earthquakes. The Supreme Radio and Television Council has already imposed fines amounting to around 8 million Turkish liras (about 397,000/426,000 dollars) on three TV stations for their coverage of the disaster.

Meanwhile, fans of major football clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas, who recently called on Erdogan and his government to step down, have been banned from attending sporting events, leaving the teams to play in empty stadiums.

Much of the aid sent to Syria is not reaching the people who need it Image: Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images

Amid Civil War, Syria Earthquake Toll Unknowable

In northern Syria, the February 6 earthquakes were the latest blow to a region already devastated by 12 years of civil war waged by Bashar Assad’s regime with the support of Russia and Iran.

Less information came from Syria in the weeks following the disaster, with many living in precarious conditions after years of fighting. The UN has estimated that some 8.8 million people have been affected by the earthquakes, many of whom are now homeless. Officially, the country has reported 5,900 deaths but the real figure is likely much higher.

With international borders blocked, many Syrians received no aid in the first days after the earthquakes. Although aid is now being sent to Syria, it is not reaching those affected. Large parts of the earthquake zone are not under the regime’s full control. The city of Idlib, de facto the last rebel stronghold and home to more than 2 million inhabitants, is mainly controlled by Islamist militias. Observers said official help was not arriving here.

Thousands of Syrians too traumatized to sleep at home To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Before the earthquakes, there were already around 1.8 million displaced people living in tents, shelters and makeshift houses in northwestern Syria. Now many are forced to live outdoors in freezing temperatures.

Ammar Fayyad told a DW Arab Service reporter that he and his son were traumatized and living in a car. “Tents cost $200 to $400, and we can’t afford it, so we decided to stay here.”

This article was originally written in German.