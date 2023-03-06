1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers in preparation: PM Modi





More than 86.90 million beneficiaries have been screened cumulatively for non-communicable diseases (photo courtesy of the Press Information Office) New Delhi: Emphasizing the need for quality health infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday March 5 that 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers are being prepared under the Ayushman Bharat program for all everyone can enjoy the facilities. For serious diseases, the quality and modern health infrastructure of the country are important. The government is also focusing on people getting testing facilities close to home and that there are better facilities for first aid. For this, 1.5 lakh health and wellness centers are being prepared in the country, Prime Minister Modi said during a health webinar. For serious diseases, a quality and modern health infrastructure in the country is important. The emphasis of the government is also on the aspect tha t.co/TmhdsRhnic — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023 According to the principles of Antyodaya, these comprehensive primary health care services, according to the government, are universally free and cater to all age groups, from birth to death, through a continuum of care approach. . Ensuring the reach of health services to the remotest parts of the country through various initiatives, AB-HWCs have surpassed 8.5 teleconsultations via e-Sanjeevni, where nearly 4 lakh teleconsultations take place daily. More than 86.90 crores of beneficiaries underwent cumulative screening for non-communicable diseases, including 29.95 crores for hypertension, 25.56 crores for diabetes, 17.44 crores for oral cancer, 8.27 crores for breast cancer and 5.66 crores for cervical cancer. In light of the expansion of AB-HWCs, the number of essential medicines has increased to 172 in Primary Health Wellness Centers (PHC-HWCs) and 105 in sub-health Wellness Centers ( SHC-HWC ) and essential diagnostics also increased to 63 at the PHC-HWC and 14 at the SHC-HWC. AB-HWCs also encompass wellness sessions on yoga, zumba, cyclathons, walkathons and provide guidelines on diet, physical activity, positive parenting, smoking and smoking cessation. alcohol, among other aspects, to imbibe a state of mind for the well-being of the community. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 1.60 crore wellness sessions have been conducted at these centers to date.

