Hogan, announcing he won’t run in 2024: We need to move on from Donald Trump





Gov. Larry Hogan (right) delivers a farewell address to a statue of George Washington in the Old Senate Chamber of the Maryland State House. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines.

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (right) announced on Sunday morning that he will not run for president in 2024, saying he has no desire to put my family through another grueling campaign just for experience.

In recent weeks, pundits and pollsters have suggested a crowded GOP field would help cement former President Donald Trump’s status as a frontrunner in 2024. In a statement, Hogan said he didn’t want to contribute to dynamics.

To be a successful ruling party again, we need to move away from Donald Trump. There are several capable Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead. But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multi-car pile-up that could potentially help Mr. Trump reclaim the nomination, the statement said.

In a recent independent poll of likely Maryland GOP voters, Hogan was third in the state presidential primary, behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Hogan drew support from 18% of those polled, while 33% said they would support Trump and 27% said they would choose DeSantis.

I have long said that I care more about securing a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that’s why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president, Hogan’s statement said.

The former governor will instead return to the business world, the statement continued.

Hogan did not endorse another candidate, but said he would support a return to fundamental party principles, including fiscal responsibility and support for the rule of law.

And I still believe in a Republican Party that upholds and honors perhaps our most sacred tradition: the peaceful transfer of power. I will stand with anyone who shares this common-sense conservative vision for the Republican Party and can win us an election again,” Hogan said.

He made the announcement Sunday morning on Face the Nation, with a statement on Twitter and a New York Times guest essay released at the same time.

