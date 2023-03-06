China boosts defense budget by 7.2%, marking slight increase

China on Sunday announced a 7.2% increase in its defense budget for the coming year, up slightly from the rate of increase of 7.1% last year.

This marks the eighth straight year of single-percentage-point increases in what is now the world’s second-largest military budget. The 2023 figure was 1.55 trillion yuan ($224 billion), about double the 2013 figure.

Besides the world’s largest standing army, China has the world’s largest navy and recently launched its third aircraft carrier. According to the United States, it also has the largest air force in the Indo-Pacific, with more than half of its fighter jets made up of fourth- or fifth-generation models.

China also has a massive stockpile of missiles, as well as stealth aircraft, nuclear-capable bombers, advanced surface ships and nuclear-powered submarines.

The People’s Liberation Army, which has 2 million members, is the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, commanded by a party commission headed by President and party leader Xi Jinping.

In his report to the annual session of China’s parliament on Sunday, Premier Li Keqiang said that over the past year, “we have remained committed to the Party’s absolute leadership over the people’s armed forces.”

“The People’s Armed Forces have intensified their efforts to increase political loyalty, strengthen themselves through reform, scientific and technological advances and personnel training, and practice law-based governance,” Li said.

Li referred to what he called a number of “major achievements” in national defense and military development that have made the PLA a “more modernized and capable fighting force”.

He gave no details but cited the contributions of the armed forces in defending borders, protecting maritime rights, counter-terrorism and maintaining stability, rescue and disaster relief, escorting merchant ships and China’s draconian “zero-COVID” strategy that involved lockdowns, quarantines and other coercive measures.

“We need to consolidate and improve the integration of national strategies and strategic capabilities and intensify capacity building in science, technology and industries related to national defense.” This includes promoting “mutual support between civilian and military sectors”, he said.

China spent 1.7% of its GDP on its military in 2021, according to the World Bank, while the United States, with its huge overseas obligations, spent a relatively high 3.5%.

Although no longer growing at the double-digit annual percentage rates of decades past, China’s defense spending has remained relatively high despite skyrocketing public debt levels and an economy that grew year on year. last at its second lowest level in at least four decades.

Li set a growth target of ‘around 5%’ in his speech, as he announced plans for a revival of the consumer-driven economy, which is still struggling to shake off the effects of ‘zero-COVID. “.

While the government says most of the spending increases will be used to improve troop welfare, the PLA has significantly expanded its overseas presence in recent years.

China has already established a foreign military base in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, and is renovating the Cambodian naval base at Ream, which could give it at least a semi-permanent presence in the Gulf of Thailand facing the sea. of disputed southern China.

The modernization effort has raised concerns among the United States and its allies, particularly over Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

This has resulted in a steady stream of arms sales to the island from the United States, including ground systems, air defense missiles and F-16 fighters. Taiwan itself recently extended mandatory military service from four months to a year and revitalized its own defense industries, including building submarines for the first time.

In his remarks on Taiwan, Li said the government has followed the “all-party policy for the new era on resolving the Taiwan issue and resolutely fought separatism and countered interference.”

Alongside Taiwan, tensions have risen with the United States over China’s militarization of the South China Sea islands, which it claims virtually in its entirety, and more recently the downing of a Suspected Chinese spy balloon over the East Coast of the United States.

The enormous capacity of China’s defense industry and Russia’s massive spending on artillery shells and other materials in its war against Ukraine have raised fears in the United States and elsewhere that Beijing may provide military assistance. in Moscow.