Jokowi inaugurates the Mayapada hospital in the city of Bandung





The Mayor of Bandung, Yana Mulyana, who accompanied President Jokowi, welcomed the presence of Mayapada Hospital as one of the health facilities in the city of Bandung. He hopes that the presence of Mayapada Hospital can help the city of Bandung develop as a health tourism. Yana said Bandung City has a healthy climate and good carrying capacity for people undergoing treatment. “Let’s hope that the president of Bandung can become health tourism. There is no need to go abroad (for treatment),” Yana said. He also explained that Mayapada Hospital has BPJS services which can also be used by the community. “The president’s directive was also that Mayapada Hospital could serve the BPJS and it served,” he said. He hopes that the presence of the Mayapada Hospital will be useful, especially for the inhabitants of the city of Bandung. Note, this hospital is located on Jalan Terusan Buahbatu, Bandung City. “Its location is a little south of Bandung city. I also saw that the building is beautiful, carrying the concept of “green building”. Good sunshine, good air circulation. And the facilities of a hospital public are good. There are a lot of medical specialists here,” Yana explained. Meanwhile, President Jokowi hopes that people will no longer need to seek treatment abroad to recover. According to him, there are now many hospitals in Indonesia with the right technology and facilities for the community to access health services. “According to the information I received, 2 million of our people are still seeking treatment abroad. In fact, in Indonesia there is already such a good hospital as this one,” he said. -he declares. Jokowi also praised the concept of Mayapada Hospital which carries the “green building”. He hopes that the facilities and the carrying capacity of this hospital will continue to adapt to the needs of the community in terms of access to health services. For information, the inauguration also took place in the presence of the Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruhzanul Ulum, as well as officials from the Ministry of Health, the province of West Java and of the Bandung city government. (Ray)** Head of Communication and Information Office of Bandung City Yayan A. Brilyana

