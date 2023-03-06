Top Tory says Boris Johnson is ‘100 per cent’ a man of integrity

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that

Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament over Partygate, a senior Tory minister has claimed.

Chris Heaton-Harris today launched a fierce defense of the former Prime Minister after a report by the Privileges Committee found evidence strongly suggesting breaches of Covid rules would have been evident to Mr Johnson.

The Northern Ireland secretary, who was chief whip under Mr Johnson, said he did not believe for a second that he had misled MPs.

He told Sky News that MrJohnson is 100 per cent a man of integrity, adding: I don’t believe for a second that Boris knowingly misled Parliament.

I don’t think he will be found guilty of misleading Parliament.

In this country, you’re innocent until proven guilty. I am absolutely convinced that Boris did not knowingly mislead Parliament.

He repeated his comments to the BBC, but was pressed on whether it was an official government response.

Mr. Heaton-Harris replied: I don’t think there is an official government position. A parliamentary process is underway. And I think we would wait to see what would come out of that parliamentary process.

A Privileges Committee report suggested breaches of Covid rules would have been obvious to the then Prime Minister (Picture: PA)

The all-party committee inquiry said the House of Commons may have been misled at least four times, with MPs due to cross-examine the former prime minister later this month.

Mr Johnson claimed the inquest’s preliminary report showed it was justified, as he and his allies sought to cast doubt on Sue Grays’ own report following the officials’ surprise move to Keir’s office Starmers.

According to the written evidence, Mr Johnson pointed out that a going away party in the middle of the pandemic at No 10 was probably the furthest gathering of society in the UK at the moment.

WhatsApp messages given to the inquest show councilors struggling to understand how the parties are sticking to the rules, with one conceding an apology leaving another big gaping hole in the PM’s account.

The committee said: The evidence strongly suggests that the breaches of guidance would have been evident to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the rallies.

There is evidence that those advising Mr Johnson what to say to the press and the House themselves struggled to say some gatherings were within the rules.

Mr Johnson is expected to give oral evidence to the inquest, in a session broadcast live on television.

The former Prime Minister received one of 126 fines issued by Scotland Yard for anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

If it is discovered that he lied to Parliament, he could be suspended and forced to face a by-election.

